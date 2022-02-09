BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Pay at door. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are available. Refreshments may be purchased. Proceeds benefit Boyd County Homemakers.
DEGREED: Congratulations to Abby Chaffins of Kenova United Methodist Church upon her graduation from Marshall University in December. She received a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. Best wishes for whatever her future endeavors hold.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Woman’s Club building. Devotion leader is Sandee Thacker, and pledge to the flag leader is Ramona Burchum. Hostess committee is Candi Parsley, chair, with assistance from Jennifer Parsley and Courtney Parsley. Current COVID-19 protocols observed. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
NAMED: Seventeen Ashland residents were among 1,930 students named to the dean’s list at Marshall University for the fall semester. They are Emily A. Barber, Rachael E. Barber, Dylan S. Crumpton, Kaleigh B. Evans, Hannah R. Hickman, Kasey J. Hicks, Seth F. Hunt, Landysh Karimova, Laney M. Kouns, Patrick S. Lore, Brooklyn P. Marshall, Sydni N. Pierce, Dennaya M. Ross, Luke C. Saunders, Emily Shay, Hannah N. Towler and Nicholas C. Ward. To qualify for this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
CLASS: A ceramics class, “Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults,” is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studios 4 and 5. The 12-session event, instructed by Kathleen Kneafsey, is not available March 21 due to spring break. The cost is $265 or $295 nonmembers, including the first 25-pound bag of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25-pound bag. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GRADS: Two Cabell County residents graduated magna cum laude from West Virginia University at Parkersburg in December. The Huntington students recognized for this academic honor were McKenna Meadows and Karen Workman, both CAS, child development. To earn this honor, graduates must attain a 3.75 to 3.99 grade point average.
CONCERT: Matthew West brings “The Brand New Tour” to Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Guests are Anne Wilson and Hannah Kerr. Tickets range from $21 to $45.
GUESTS: Dr. Jeff Woods, general secretary of the American Baptist Churches, preached Feb. 6 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. The Rev. Evan Arkell, area minister from West Virginia Baptist Convention, and Dr. Mike Sisson, executive minister of WVBC, also visited. Attendees were treated to a “reception to go.”
HONORED: Four Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among 77 Tri-State students honored during the graduate recognition ceremony conducted in December at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They were Kendra Hannahs, Brenna Price, Jessica Price and Ashton Robbins.
ARENACROSS: The Tri-State event featuring sessions of different size racing motocross bikes is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, at Mountain Health Arena. One-day passes are $31; $21 children; and $28.40 military. Two-day passes are $47; $35 children; and free to ages 4 and younger.
TWO: I know what it’s like to lose a sister … every day she is gone seems longer each year, and the loss isn’t any lighter. Janina Michael, of Huntington, can no doubt attest to that as well as she lost a sister Feb. 9, 2020. Najette Beter Saouan Delaney was a Marshall University graduate working in clinical laboratories. The devoted homemaker was a lector at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family remains in my thoughts and prayers.
SOIREE: Ironton Elks Lodge 177 and Wise Guys Restaurant host a St. Valentine’s Day Soiree at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Ironton, Ohio, lodge. Monetary and canned foods are collected for Lawrence County Domestic Violence Taskforce. Tickets are $40 couple or $25 individuals, including Wise Guys buffet, complementary event photo, champagne toast and more. For reservations, contact https://facebook.com/events/s/st-valentines-soiree/965606181005862/.
