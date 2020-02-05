Community News
BAND: A concert featuring Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mountaineer Opry House/Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
MEET: The monthly meeting of Southside Neighborhood Organization takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Enter double doors off parking lot. Sara Blevins, development director with Branches, speaks. New members are also welcome.
OPERA: “Madame Butterfly,” opera by Giacomo Puccini, is performed with a 30-piece orchestra by Teatro D’Europa at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as part of Marshall Artists Series. Tickets are $54.
VISITOR: It will be a great time to meet and greet with Bishop Mark Brennan as he visits for a vigil Mass at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Ona. A reception follows.
BREAKFAST: Tri-State area men are invited to a men’s prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Southern Baptist Church, 110 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio. After breakfast, Pastor Stanley McDonald of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Ashland speaks. Call or text Pastor Paul Michael Booth, 304-638-8616.
NOMINEE: U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently nominated Connor Scott Chapman to the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy. The 18-year-old Cabell Midland High School student is son of Ronald M. and Carla Chapman, of Milton.
BOOKS: Friends of the Library hosts a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at Cabell County Public Library, fourth floor.
NAMED: Ashley Michelle Duncan, of Huntington, major in biological sciences at Clemson University, has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To make the list, students must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade point average.
CONCERT: Rodney Carrington Live begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets range from $40 to $59.
SIX YEARS: My mother is released from Ohio State Medical Center after a six-year follow-up for her aortic valve replacement Feb. 5, 2014, and pacemaker insertion Feb. 11, 2014. Unless something goes wrong, the annual trip there is no longer. Thanks to everyone there for excellent care and knowledge in helping make her quality of life more pronounced since age 82.
BLOOD: Your blood is needed … American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Campus Christian Center; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Poca High School.
DEGREED: 21 Ohio University Southern graduates received an Associate in Science degree during the graduation recognition ceremony in mid-December. They include Clinton Baise, Taylor Chance Barker, Trevor Lemaster Barrett, Chelsey Nichole Blevins, Michele Darice Boggs, Felicia Dawn Bonzo, Jordan Tierra Carlisle, Kayla Ann Clark, Makayla Cheyan Cochran, Desirae Glenna Davis, Jerrica Debra Sue Delawder, Amber Elizabeth Henson, Halee Anne Hilgenberg, Rex Clayton Lawless, Ben Alexander McHenry, Kathryn Rose Monnig, Kimberly Dawn Napier, Ronald Bruce Roach, Cody McKray Russell, Kayla Anne Summers and Laken Taylor White.
HUNT/SEMINAR: The fourth annual Coyote Hunting and Trapping Seminar, hosted by National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Longbeard Chapter, is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Collins Career Center, Chesapeake, Ohio. Admission is free. Booths, gun raffles, speakers and more are available. Registration is also offered for the third annual Tri-State Coyote Hunt Competition. Call Larry Pernestti, chapter president, 740-646-6907.
BAND: The Symphonic Band concert takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Marshall University’s Smith Hall.
CHUCKLE: Thinking his son would enjoy seeing the re-enactment of a Civil War battle, Betty’s nephew took the boy, Will, to the event. The poor child was terrified by the booming cannons. During a lull, Will’s dad finally got him calmed down. That’s when the Confederate general yelled, “Fire at will!”