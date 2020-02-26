Community News
HISTORY: Chris Saunders, Underground Railroad historian, discusses the critical history of the region in the Underground Railroad, the Civil War and contributions to abolition and reconstruction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Ramsdell House, Ceredo.
CONCERTS: Marshall University School of Music presents the 11th annual Festival of New Music Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28, at three Huntington locations. One begins at noon Thursday at First Presbyterian Church; second at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Smith Music Recital Hall; and the third begins at 9 p.m. Friday at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews.
BINGO: An afternoon of bingo hosted by Lesage Lions Club takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, to benefit vision and other community projects. Two sessions of 10 games each are offered at Barboursville Community Center. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for two different sets of 10-game bingo; quilter’s game from noon to 2 p.m.; and regular bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. Each set costs $20, or $40 for both. Seats in advance may be purchased at WV Quilt in Barboursville or at the door on game day. Concessions are available. Call Michelle Hill, 304-302-5400, or Virginia Dickens, 304-634-7723.
CONDOLENCES: Monica Spears had been a friend for many years and was always the same sweet person each time we met. I mourn the sudden loss of this Maryville, Tennessee, resident formerly of Barboursville, who passed away Jan. 8 at age 65. She and husband, Mark, were parents of one son, Jamey, and his wife, Sara; two living grandchildren, one deceased grandson; and one great-grandson. May God’s mighty hand continue to comfort her family and friends during this time of grief.
CRAFTERS: Applications are accepted for crafters and direct sales vendors interested in participating in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Women’s Easter Shop Arts and Crafts Show, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the church. Call Sue Workman, 304-412-5433.
BAPTISM: Larry Thaxton shared his willingness to follow the Lord through the waters of baptism Jan. 19 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. Larry and wife, Debbie, were welcomed into the family of God.
SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts an inside benefit rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, at 540 31st St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A concession stand is available both days. Call 304-962-5291.
WINNER: Kelly Cattler, wife, mother of two and Bachelor of Fine Arts major with an emphasis in graphic design at Marshall University, was the recent winner for Marshall University’s Black History Month fourth annual poster competition conducted at W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The theme was “African Americans and the Vote.” The design is displayed around campus this month and will be entered into the MU archives.
FISHY: Lenten fish dinners are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 3 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The meal includes baked fish or fried fish or fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato or french fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the parish school. A 50/50 raffle is also available. Contact www.olofps.org or 304-523-2861.
MEAL: Fettuccine Alfredo, chicken, broccoli, salad and dessert are on the menu for the Barboursville community meal served from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Barboursville Senior Center. Admission is free.
CLASSES: “Basic Photographic Techniques,” instructed by Larry Rees, is open to ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Studio 3, Huntington Museum of Art. The six-week session continues Tuesdays through April 7. “Intermediate Photographic Techniques,” open to ages 18 and older completing the basic techniques class, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4 through April 4. Classes in “Advanced Photographic Techniques” are available for ages 18 and older if completed the intermediate or advanced photographic techniques class from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 through April 9. Each class costs $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
ATTORNEY: Chelsea V. Prince earned a law degree in 2010 from West Virginia University College of Law and was a member of West Virginia Law Review and Order of the Coif. The litigator representing health care systems and other areas currently joins Bowles Rice Firm’s Morgantown office.
EXHIBITION: Marshall University School of Art and Design continues its ninth annual National Juried Exhibition through March 13 in Charles W. and Normal C. Carroll Gallery at MU’s Visual Arts Center. The exhibition includes 32 artworks by 21 artists, including four MU students. Chloe Courtney, Dallas-based curator and art historian who is 2019-20 McDermott Graduate Curatorial Intern for Contemporary Arts at Dallas Museum of Art, is this year’s juror. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Cathy Conard, Feb. 2; Chandler Call, Jack Nichols, Stephanie Taylor, Feb. 3; Josh Pinkerton, Aaron McComas, Feb. 4; Kathy Lester, Ryan Smith, Feb. 6; Ella Nease, Kim Socha, Feb. 7; Harvey Morrison, Feb. 9; Mark Hall, Feb. 11; Jacob Simpkins, Feb. 12; Dee Dee Boley, Feb. 13; Bella Smith, Feb. 17.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Halstead, Dave Stewart, Michael Benton, Kristen Footo, Olivia Butterfield, Linden Chiles, Madden Casto, Jim Daniels, Pam Robinson, Isaac Ratcliff, Susan Skaggs, Michael Mayes Sr., Liam Rutherford, Jonathan Long, Sandy Pullin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Lorn and Paula Limanen.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Burns, Jonathan Howat, Chuck Donovan, Jamie Schussler, Otto Daniels, Bradley Morgan, Gil Lester, Troy Jones, Lilly Smith, Drew Adkins, Hannah Adkins, Jean Spurlock, Larry Hedrick, Allie Moss, Melissa Strickland, Brandi Bentley.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwight and Becky Williams, Sean and Jessica Kidd, Gary and Margaret Mankin.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Suzy Richardson, Sylvia Wilson, Charles Shockley, Bruce Bannerman, Janice Mann, Garner Callaway, Karen Keck, Shannon Gibson, Trey Mandt, Betsy Wilson, Claudia Berlin, Brenda Brown, Garner Callaway, Becky Davis, Erica Adkins, Glenda Shafer, Brett Alan Hawthorne still in the early 50s at 54, Robert Hodge, Ian Brice Simms is 24, Mike Thacker, Heather Mathis, accounts specialist with City National Bank, Bill Cooper.
CHUCKLE: Heating water for pasta, Jill kept checking to see if it had begun to boil. Her 13-year-old son shook his head. “Stop doing that, Mom. It’s like that saying: ‘A watched website never loads.’”