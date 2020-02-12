Community News
GOSPEL: Homeland Southern Gospel Choir performs in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Community Chapel, Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at HIMG Regional Medical Center, Milton.
NOMINEES: Nazar Abbas, of Point Pleasant, and Blayne Lee Butler, of Gallipolis Ferry, were two of 10 West Virginia high school students recently nominated by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Nazar, 17-year-old Point Pleasant High School student and son of Deborah Vance, was nominated to U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy. Blayne, 19, son of Jim and Anna Maria Butler and student at Naval Academy Preparatory School, was a U.S. Naval Academy nominee.
CONCERT: Ironton Council for the Arts Subscription Concert Series continues Saturday, Feb. 15, with Ohio University Jazz Ensemble performing in Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda. Tickets are $10; free to OU students with ID.
CAMP: Marshall Rec Center hosts a spring break kids’ camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23-27. Healthy Herd Youth Camp is open to ages 4-12. Campers must bring lunch; however, snack is provided. Early bird registration is through Feb. 14 for $105 members; $130 nonmembers. Standard registration fees are charged Feb. 15 through time of camp for $130 members; $155 nonmembers. Contact Rec Pro Shop or www.marshall.edu/campusrec.
TENORS: Based in Dallas, Texas, the 3 Redneck Tenors mixes down-home laughs with big-city music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $35; $30 seniors; and $18 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TREASURE: A treasure is something of great worth or value or a person esteemed as rare or precious — that is the best description I know for Jo Fannin, of Huntington. Strong-willed with deep faith in God’s healing and love, this Christian friend has survived various illnesses/surgeries to continue inspiring those loving and knowing her. The former executive director at Jeffrey George Comfort House needs continued applause for making such a difference in that community. She celebrates another year of life Wednesday, Feb. 12, and remains instrumental in whatever she undertakes. May her day be blessed with many to follow.
BLUEGRASS: A concert featuring The SteelDrivers with Nickel and Rose is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $22, $25 and $45.
SWEETHEARTS: Pastor Chelcie and Bobbi Sansom Gibson remain sweethearts in life as they celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary Friday, Feb. 14. They have always remained the same friendly, sweet and loving couple since the day we met. Here’s praying for another year of cherished moments, bouquets of roses, fond memories and God’s other blessings.
WOMEN: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the clubhouse. Devotion leader is Jennifer Parsley; pledge by Sandee Thacker. Mike Short gives an update on Westmoreland sign and memorial bricks. Hostess committee includes Ramona Burcham, chairwoman; Nancy Fisher, Carmen Fossell and Jeannie Hanley.
MEMORIES: Feb. 12 can’t end without thinking about a dear lady named Jane Edelen. This mother of two and grandmother of two would have celebrated a birthday Feb. 12, but she passed away in November 2018. The Barboursville resident remains in my heart as a great all-time friend and one that I wouldn’t trade. “Plain Jane” inspired me on many occasions, offered prayer, encouragement, support and shared recipes. Emails from this strong, dedicated lady are truly missed.
FEST: Charleston’s premier Valentine’s Day party and date night presented by ZMM Architects and Engineers and V100 takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Live music is by The Sea The Sea, The Kind Thieves and a Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald by Bob Thompson Unit featuring Shayla Leftridge. Tickets are $40 advance or $50 day of show. Proceeds benefit West Virginia Health Right and HOPE Program.
BEST: The Best of The Second City, Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets range from $28 to $48.
11th: It seems only yesterday that Betty Hampton stood with the Beulah Trio, gospel group consisting of three women, singing and praising God in many churches and other area facilities. Betty, as great as she was, passed away Feb. 14, 2009, and will never be forgotten for what she was and what she stood for.
AWESOME: Deloris Gillespie, born Feb. 14, 1935, was an awesome aunt inside and out. She and her husband, the late Bill Gillespie, made many Christmases bright for my family. The mother of two sons passed away several years ago but remains in the hearts and minds of many.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brenda Burcham, Cathi Collins, Bill Peyton, Jacob Simpkins, Brenda Black, Brenda Kuhl, Zara Harold, Chip Morgan, Bob Levy, Ann Hagan, Jerry Allen, Ashleigh Bell, Elizabeth Brewer, Cora Allen, Marla Racer, Susan Fleckenstein, Michael Little, Linda Smith, Mea Billups, Tony Hill, A.J. Wendel, Matt Vital with Vital and Vital Law Firm leaves the 40s behind to try No. 50, Jamie Bostic, Ernestine Blake.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jerry and Katrina Zornes.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hobie Chapman celebrates No. 82, Debby Adkins, Pauletta Shafer Lewis, Degan Cummings, Haylee Buxton, Ashley Davis, Kris Pack, Carlene LaPointe, Andrew Short, Ruth Alford, Oliver King, Kelly McFadden, Rhonda O’Dell, Morgan Rayann Webber spins the last of the teens at 19, Charles Slover, Danny Graham, Mary MacClellan, Mary Hearld, Rita Reynolds, Belinda Clark, Allison Davis, Ann Riggs, Grant Subik, Dr. Ralph Oberly, retired physics professor from Marshall University, Debbie Hardwick.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Denny and Stephanie Woolfolk, Rusty and Kelly Armstrong (2016), Albert and Sheri Anderson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pam Banks still in the 50s at 53, Val Johnson, Tamara Cantrell, Jodi Frombolt, Aly Adkins, Robert Woodward, Steve Chapman, Alex Nelson, Marion Sansom, Pat Burlingame, Teresa Hall, Cindy Daly, Steve High, Matt Jarvis, Jim Walker of Barboursville.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roger and Sandy Hinchman, Bret and Pam Woodall, Josh and Chrissy Jackson, Richard and Stephanie Elkins (1984), Bob and Faye Brinkman.
CHUCKLE: A young boy asked a girl to be his Valentine. She responded, “I can’t be your Valentine for medical reasons.” In shock, he answered, “Really? Why?” The girl said with a smile, “Yeah, you make me sick!”