CELEBRATION: The town of Ceredo and Ramsdell House present a “Celebration of Unity, Ceredo and Black History Month” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Congregational Church of Ceredo.
JAZZY: The 51st winter jazz festival presented by Marshall University Jazz Studies Program is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, in Smith Music Hall. Time Flies performs at 6 p.m. Friday, and Monika Herzig and MU Jazz Ensemble I perform at 6 p.m. Saturday. All-day Saturday performances include Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, MU Jazz Combo I, Thundering Herd All Star Big Band and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles.
DINNER: The annual Cabell County Career Technical Education dinner takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Huntington High School cafeteria. Individual advisory councils convene for a short meeting following dinner. The event including CTE programs at Huntington, Cabell Midland and Cabell County Career Technology Center is a way of saying “thank you” to career and technical students, teachers and advisory committee members.
NURSE: It was the young age of 60 when Rose Wells Whisman began her eternal journey as death overcame her Feb. 19, 2018, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a long, but brief, illness. Rose, longtime nurse with Marshall Family Medicine, was highly respected among her peers and continues to be missed, loved and remembered.
PERFORMANCE: River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, West Virginia Youth Symphony, Appalachian Children’s Chorus and Children’s Theatre of Charleston present an original production of “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets are $18.50. Contact 304-561-3570 or www.theclaycenter.org.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry presents a concert featuring Kevin Prater Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
BINGO: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at HIMG, for a vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser benefiting Honor Flight Huntington. Games start at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 and refreshments may be purchased. Enter in back at Door P. Call Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200.
TWO: A brother and sister passed away one day and four years apart in the same month. Nellie Adkins Colon, longtime Chicago resident formerly of Huntington, passed away Feb. 19, 2013, and Charles Edward Adkins, longtime Wayne, West Virginia, resident known for always chewing tobacco, passed away Feb. 20, 2017. Both of their voices remain on the answering machine at my house as they are siblings of my mother. How they are missed and loved as their memories continue in the lives of those knowing and loving them.
BASKETBALL: Middle school, high school and adults participate in Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics Basketball at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Dawson Bryant High School. Elementary participants compete Thursday, Feb. 20, at the school.
FEASTIVALL: The annual fundraiser in support of FeastivALL’s vibrant arts programming and entertainment experiences is from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston. A five-course gourmet meal and libations are available. Tickets are $115 regular; $125 reserved; or $150 VIP. Visit www.festivallcharleston.com/events.
MOVIE: “Overcomer” is presented during Movie Night at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church.
THREE: One, two and then there were three … babies born to Mack and Brittany Hamilton of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Here’s praying Ellie, Madeline and Sadie Hamilton are doing well and adding great joy to the family.
PARTY: Day of the Sun Album Release Party with ZeroKing, Suffer and King’s Hollow begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. Tickets are $10.
CLASSES: “Wheel Throwing and Hand Building” classes open to ages 18 and older are offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 24 through May 18, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 4 and 5. Kathleen Kneafsey is teaching artist. The cost is $265 or $295 nonmembers, plus additional clay is $10 for 25 pounds. Pre-registration is required. Contact George Lanham, 304-529-2701, ext. 311, or register online at www.hmoa.org.
PARTY: St. Peter Claver Ladies Guild sponsors a Mardi Gras party for adults only from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church parish hall, 9th Avenue and 15th Street. Donation is $8. Call 304-417-8545.
