COAT DRIVE: In honor of Martin Luther King Day of Service, the third annual Coat4Kids sponsored by Education Alliance AmeriCorps continues through Jan. 23. The donation goal is to collect at least 500 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm. Any winter gear — hats, coats, gloves — may be dropped off in Cabell County at Mountwest Community and Technical College from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday and Robert C. Byrd Institute from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
GRADUATES: Two additional practical nursing students graduating from Buckeye Hills Career Center receiving awards included Gabriella Robinson, valedictorian scholarship presented by Lori McFarland, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CLSSGB, chief nursing officer of Pleasant Valley Hospital, and Lillian Gibbs, best in class performance award presented by Lisa Detty, MSN, RN, executive vice president of Holzer Health Systems. Congratulations to these nurses.
CONCERT: A country music artist/songwriter, Clay Walker, performs in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 to $59.99.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the clubhouse. The devotion is by Jeanie Hanley; pledge leader, Courtney Parsley. Hostesses, Beverly Beldon, committee chair; Marlene Thacker, Carole Boster. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers routine blood screenings with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at King’s Daughters Portsmouth Drive-Thru Center, 812 Spring Lane, Portsmouth, Ohio. The cost is $25. Optional A1C testing is $5. Fasting is required; however, physician orders or appointments are not required. This screening is for credit card payments only. This location offers the screenings each Thursday through June 29. Insurance cannot be billed. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
PERFORMANCE: The third of five performances in the first annual Kentucky Chautauqua Series presented by Kentucky Humanities begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Highlands Museum, Ashland. L. Henry Dowell presents “Colonel Sanders: Hard Work, Luck, and Perseverance” 1890-1980.” The cost is $25 or $15 for members.
BRIDES: “Here come the bride(s)” ... as the 2023 Charleston Wedding Expo and Fashion Show with 50,000 square feet of exhibits from top wedding professionals is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Charleston Convention Center. “Sea of Love” bridal fashion show begins at 3:15 p.m. Door prizes are available. Admission entry is $10.
SESSION: Cabell County Library continues its “New Year, New Finances, New You!” session from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the main library. The informational session collection is aimed at individuals with limited or no financial background.
FAIR: HD Media presents “New You New Year” Family Health and Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Huntington Mall. Adult testing features cholesterol, diabetes, Lions Club vision screenings and glasses collection and more. Health demonstrations include cooking, yoga, zumba, massages, proper lifting and Naloxone training. Children and adults’ vaccinations are featured, as are children’s entertainment of fire trailers, kids’ zone activities and car seat checks.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Beth Biederman, Sandy Colker, Adelaide Madelly, Annie Wright, Sandy Rupert, Sophia Wylie, Paul Becker, Lynn Jarrell, Karen Estep, Andrew Mershon, Kent Powers is still in early 40s at 43, Danny Hughes turns 62, Derek Morgan, Amy Jarrell, Kim Jeffers, Phillip McComas, Bynlee McMullen.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Buddy and Jane Lake.
CHUCKLE: As a “secret shopper” for a large department store, Betty’s sister made purchases at the various chains and then reported back to supervisors on the clerks’ performances. After a few weeks, their mother asked her if she was enjoying her new job. “I love it!” the sister replied. “I’m getting paid for doing two of my favorite things in life — shopping and criticizing people.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.