COAT DRIVE: In honor of Martin Luther King Day of Service, the third annual Coat4Kids sponsored by Education Alliance AmeriCorps continues through Jan. 23. The donation goal is to collect at least 500 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm. Any winter gear — hats, coats, gloves — may be dropped off in Cabell County at Mountwest Community and Technical College from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday and Robert C. Byrd Institute from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

GRADUATES: Two additional practical nursing students graduating from Buckeye Hills Career Center receiving awards included Gabriella Robinson, valedictorian scholarship presented by Lori McFarland, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CLSSGB, chief nursing officer of Pleasant Valley Hospital, and Lillian Gibbs, best in class performance award presented by Lisa Detty, MSN, RN, executive vice president of Holzer Health Systems. Congratulations to these nurses.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

