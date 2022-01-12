91ST: Phyllis Knapp celebrated a milestone earlier this week as she turned 91 years young. She is a charter member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, where she has felt a special warmth for 60 years and remembers when the days of Mass were conducted in the Kwanzaa Hut. Although she hasn’t been able to attend recent Mass, she hopes to do so very soon.
FILMS: Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by West Virginia International Film Festival continues with “Drive My Car!” at 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through January at 230 Capitol St., Charleston. Tickets are $9 or $5 students. Contact wviff.org/floraleeharkcohen.
CLASS: A “Musical Theatre” class, open to ages 8-18, continues from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14 at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. The cost is $16 weekly or $64 monthly. To register, call 740-446-3834.
NAMED: Austin Womack, of Hurricane, West Virginia, has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University for the fall semester. To earn this recognition, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
BLOOD SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Family Care Center, 8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio. The cost is $25. Physician orders or appointments are not necessary. However, fasting is required. Visit kingsdaughtershealth.com.
CHOSEN: Stacey A. Thacker, member of South Point Board of Education, has been selected to serve as president-elect of Southeast Region of the Ohio School Boards Association for 2022, working closely with its executive committee, the governing body of the 18-county region meeting four times a year. At the state level, she serves a one-year term on the association’s board of trustees and a one-year term on the Capital Conference Planning Task Force of the association.
ON ICE: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy perform in “Disney on Ice Mickey and Friends” from Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 27-30, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $80, $70, $55, $50, $43, $35, $28, $27, $23 and $20. Hours are 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
QUIZ BOWL: Marshall University hosts the first regional match of the state academic quiz bowl competition featuring five high schools, including Wayne, Saturday, Jan. 15, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The state-sponsored competition is called the West Virginia Academic Showdown.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zachary Noble, Candie Bogren, Barbara Lynn Spurlock, Brooklyn Webb, Wes Alexander, Beth Arbes, Becky Chambers, Clinton Foster, Fred Bias, George Lambros, Joanna Brown, Megan Fisher, Cindy Hinshaw, Logan Jackson, Jennifer Romeo, Sabrina Thomas.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Phillip and Brenda Perdue celebrate No. 54, Paul and Katy Becker.
CHUCKLE: A man asked his buddy for a cigarette. His friend quipped, “I thought you made a New Year’s resolution and that you don’t smoke.” The man replied, “I’m in phase one of quitting.” Confused, his friend asked, “Phase one?” The man laughed, “Yes. I’ve quit buying.”