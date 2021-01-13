GRADS: Nine Proctorville, Ohio, residents graduated from Ohio University Southern’s summer and fall semesters. They are Retzel Catapan Ansell, Jason S. Clagg, Michael Andrew Fowler, Amanda Renea Haren, Emily Lauren Henderson, Taylor R. Hensley, Olivia Carlene Hoover, David McClure and Nicholas Paul White.
MEET: Tri-State Chapter 2309 of The Compassionate Friends meets virtually using the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. The grief support group is open primarily to parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild. Call Kathy Spence, 304-751-6849.
BIRTH: Sadie Anne Howerton was recently born to Jonah and Makayla Howerton of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May this little princess bring much happiness and joy to family and friends.
DEGREED: Julia Reis, of Huntington, earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University in Nebraska for the fall season.
BLUES JAMS: Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band presents a virtual remote session at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. The cost is $5. Tickets are available on Facebook.
ORDINATION: Pastor C.J. Adkins of Westmoreland Baptist Church traveled to suburban New Orleans, Louisiana, in late November to participate in the ordination and laying on hands of his grandson, Quint Adkins. Quint’s dad, Jay Adkins, also participated in the service at First Baptist Church of Westwego.
CLASS: An introductory beekeeping class is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 16, at Reid’s Apiary and “Bee-tique,” Willow Wood, Ohio. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
READER: I was elated to hear the kind words emailed by Shelia Brownfield. “Just wanted to wish you a happy 2021 and to let you know how much I enjoy your column. Had read you for years and never tire of your kind words and chuckles.” Thanks, Shelia — not only did you make my day, but my entire year.
TEACHER: Lori Bowen, language arts teacher at Huntington Middle School, may get the birthday song sung to her this week. Wednesday, Jan. 13, is when she celebrates becoming another year older. May it be one of remembrance, Ms. Bowen.
STAR: Josephine McComas Fulks, better known as “Jo,” was a star on Earth that never lost its shine. Born Jan. 13, 1936, she began work at age 16, graduated from Guyan Valley High School and never lost the desire to learn, give, be strong, loyal, faithful, kind and loving. She was formerly employed at Swift & Co. but retired from Consumers Gas Utility Co. and Drs. Assaley and Lee OB/GYN office. This wonderful Christian friend was a member of Milton’s Church in the Valley and a former volunteer at St. Mary’s Medical Center and former Jeffrey George Comfort House. This mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away June 15, 2020, but her memory lives on as those knowing and loving her continue to miss her in their presence.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evan Kendall Fleshman becomes legal at 21, Doris Strank Davis, Julie Harmon, Neda McGlothlin, David Riggs, Sarah Thomas, Hannah Hensley, Martha Gill, Kathy Morris, Mark Hatfield, Cerese Thomas, Ainsley Price, Lisa Barriteau, Carol Monnig, Amy Arigan, Addison Marcum, Sandy White, Jessica Simmons.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Brenda Carman.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Louise Cremeans, Matt Marks, Tonya Ray, Virgie Ollie, Stacy Albers, Stacy Godfrey, Mary Baker, Halle Phillips, Ella Johnson, Judith Kirtley, Terri Crowe, Jeffrey Pauley, Rachael Gibson, Susan Brooks, Virginia Scheff, Mark Stover, Vanessa Bailey, Patti Nelson, Lisa Bannon, Andrea Cooper, Andrew Cooper, Brenda Dingess, Sadie Spurgeon, Christopher Beach is one over “sweet 16” (17).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Erwin, Randy Wolfe, Tina Goings, Rachel Ramsby, Kelsey Matthews. Roger Weir, Malinda Carr.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Don and Sonja Money (1994).
CHUCKLE: A boy came home from his first day at school and said to his mother, “Mom, I’m so glad you named me Danny.” “Why is that, honey?” asked the mother. “Because that’s what the teacher and all the kids in my class call me,” Danny answered.