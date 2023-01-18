PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers a “Coping with the Loss of a Child” support group session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The free bereavement event, designed for parents who are grieving the loss of a child at any age, is available in person or virtually. Other sessions are offered Feb. 1, 15, March 1 and 15. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.
BABIES: Two families from Fifth Avenue Baptist Church were blessed with babies in December. Arriving Dec. 24 was Hallie Jean Hughes, born to Kyle and Jess Hughes, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. Saying hello world on Dec. 29 was McKenzie Gail Wallace, born to Cody and Rebecca Wallace, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Congratulations on the births of these babies. May they bring much excitement, joy, laughter and love to the families.
TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension, continues at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Barboursville Public Library. The class teaches cooking skills at 4 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required before the week of class. Call 304-736-4621.
LOSS: Nearly two years after losing her late husband of almost 50 years, Garnet Bryant of Ceredo was called out of this world Dec. 28, 2022, at age 85. The lifelong Ceredo resident and aunt of Karen S. Holland Lemaster and Sharon K. Holland McNeely would have turned 86 years young Feb. 2 and celebrated her 49th anniversary with Robert “Bob” Bryant Feb. 9. Garnet graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1957, was employed 22 years as statistical coding clerk with Inland Mutual Insurance Co., and loved attending church. The mother of two sons, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, was also a member of Marcum Chapter of Order of Eastern Star, where she was Worthy Matron and a presiding officer. She will be missed but her memory continues to live in the hearts and minds of many knowing and loving her.
LIVE SHOW: Mountain Stage, hosted by Kathy Mattea, presents a live show performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. Performers include Cass McCombs with Victoria Victoria, Charlie Hunter, Alisa Amador, Julianna Riolino and Steady Holiday. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at door.
LISTED: Three Ashland residents were named to the dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky., for the fall semester. Congratulations to McKenna Barfield, Michael Kelly and Maya Madden.
HUNTING/FISHING: It’s not spring but the indoor West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is designed to help hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to gear up for the season. The 35th annual event sponsored by West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association is set for Friday-Sunday, Jan. 20-22, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. More than 150 outdoor exhibitors from Alaska, New Zealand, Spain, and Africa, plus the United States and Canada are featured from noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
HUNTING/FISHING: Live award ceremonies, auctions and presentations by wildlife managers and experts are also available. Admission is $9; $1 ages 6-12; and free to ages 6 and under. Proceeds except for costs to run the show and association operating expenses, are donated to programs promoting/protecting hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation and related educational activities. Visit http://www.wvtrophyhunters.com.
WISHES: A retired Cabell County deputy sheriff sergeant since July 2000 with nearly 32 years’ service blows out birthday candles Wednesday, Jan. 18. Fred Buchanan, Marshall University graduate majoring in criminal justice and corrections, is a member of American Legion Post 16 and Madison Avenue Christian Church. May his day be a surprise-filled one with family, friends and continued blessings.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Harshbarger, Chelsey Lilly, Nellie D. Kirby, Emma Holdstock, Anna Lantz, Emily Morgan, Todd Taylor, Fred Herr, Marley Kate Moore is a ‘tween’ at 12, Erin Elizabeth Adkins closes in on number 30 at 28, Clyde DeVore, John Dransfeld, Haley Hall Waugh, Jill Cochran, Linda Prater, Pippa Lambros, Lois Keller, Jaclyn Pyles.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Suzy Richardson, Trevor and Caitlin Wilson.
CHUCKLE: Susan was reviewing her client’s case with him in prison when it was announced visitors had 15 minutes to leave or be locked in for the three-hour prisoner head count. She bade her client farewell and left. But somehow, she managed to get lost on her way out. Desperate for directions to the exit, she noticed some men wearing orange jumpsuits. Mistaking them for workmen, she called out to one of them. “Sir,” she said, “I need to get out of here.” He shrugged, “Lady, so do I.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
