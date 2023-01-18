The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers a “Coping with the Loss of a Child” support group session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The free bereavement event, designed for parents who are grieving the loss of a child at any age, is available in person or virtually. Other sessions are offered Feb. 1, 15, March 1 and 15. Contact hospiceofhuntington.org or 304-529-4217.

BABIES: Two families from Fifth Avenue Baptist Church were blessed with babies in December. Arriving Dec. 24 was Hallie Jean Hughes, born to Kyle and Jess Hughes, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. Saying hello world on Dec. 29 was McKenzie Gail Wallace, born to Cody and Rebecca Wallace, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Congratulations on the births of these babies. May they bring much excitement, joy, laughter and love to the families.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

