HUNT/FISH: West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association presents the 34th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds, excluding costs to run the show and association operating expenses, are donated to programs promoting or protecting hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation and related educational activities.
HONORED: Talia Sexton, daughter of retired Lawrence County Sheriff from 2001-09 Tim Sexton, was honored for making the dean’s list at Liberty University for the fall semester. The senior also serves as a social media manager for Liberty men’s wrestling team. Full-time students earning 3.5 grade point average or greater are qualified for this list. Congratulations, Talia, for your diligence, hard work and perseverance.
WRESTLING: WWE Supershow begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Mountain Health Arena. Featured is the WWE championship fatal four-way match with Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, RAW women’s championship triple threat match with Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch. Masks are required. Tickets begin at $20.
LISTED: Five Ashland area residents were among 319 students named to the dean’s list at Georgetown College for the fall semester. They are Alexa Craft, Parker Clarke, Hunter Musser, Taylor Craft and Megan Riffe. To qualify, students must have completed the semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 grade point average.
BENEFITS: Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs provides a free service to veterans and their dependents needing assistance filing for federal and state veterans’ benefits. Rickie Hammond, veterans benefits field representative, is available Monday through Friday at Boyd County Senior Citizens Building. Copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility are required. This is by appointment only. Call 606-585-3833.
MEMORIES: One year ago Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Lord called 92-year-old Delores Ann Beckett to her new home to reunite with her husband, Harold Lee “Tom” Beckett, daughter, Regina Mae Meade, and other family and friends. The Salt Rock resident was a wonderful Christian and neighbor to my dad. Many times, I still think of her sincerity, love, friendship and conversation as we often got together when we visited Dad.
LECTURE: The second lecture of “The Wars Within, The Wars Without,” a program designed to help veterans reflect on their experiences sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council, College of Liberal Arts and Society for Classical Studies Ancient, begins at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Drinko Library Auditorium, Room 402. The lecture, “Wars Within: How Do We Commemorate The Nameless in War?”, is presented by Lauren Donovan Ginsberg, associate professor of classics at Duke University and specialist in Latin literature with a special focus on the early empire of Rome, the age of Nero and its reception, civil war, its narratives, metaphors and symbol systems. Visit www.marshall.edu/warswithin for the link to attend virtually.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bob Miller, Daniel Lee Burton, Kay “Lovee” Record, Jay Shepherd, Madison Bucher, Harris Coulter, Coy Mullins, Daniel Adkins, Caleb Conner, Thomas Blatt, Libby Bell, Laura Marie Goble turns 21, Jay Adkins with C.J. Hughes is over 60 at 61.