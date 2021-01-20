Community News
WISHES: Birthday greetings are being sent to Edith Stephens, of Wayne, celebrating blowing out birthday candles Friday, Jan. 22. Edith is mother of Dale Stephens, former West Virginia delegate. May this celebration bring good health, love, happiness, memories and more birthdays.
BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia. Contact 800-733-2677 or redcrossblood.org.
REMEMBRANCE: It’s been two years Thursday, Jan. 21, since Eleanor Nickell left her earthly home at age 87. The Kenova resident was a longtime Marshall Health Family Medicine insurance billing clerk and clerk for Griffith and Feil Drug store, who loved Mickey Mouse and pie baking. Although she is missed from family and friends, she is free from pain, suffering, disappointment and heartache.
CLASSES: French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio, offers a beginners’ “Ballet I” class from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays through May 13. Open to ages 6-8, the class is $14 class or $52 month. “Jazz I” and “Tap I” classes, open to beginners ages 5-10, are from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are $14 class or $52 month. The beginners/intermediate “Modern,” open to ages 7-12, is from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at a cost of $14 class or $52 month. “Advanced Ballet III,” open to ages 10-14, is from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. The cost is $16 class or $64 month. COVID-19 guidelines are followed, with classroom and waiting space sanitized before and after classes. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
FOOTSTEPS: Like father, like son … Keith Morehouse, sports director with WSAZ-TV Channel 3 since 1996, celebrates the last of the 50s Thursday, Jan. 21, as he turns 59 (50 years after his dad, Gene, was killed in the November 1970 MU plane crash). Following in his dad’s footsteps into sports journalism, Keith became a TV sports anchor in 1991. This “sporty” guy, husband to Debbie and dad to two children, is an award winner, including the most recent — West Virginia Sportscaster of the Year Award by National Sports Media Association. May his day be one of happiness, love, fond memories and surprises.
NAME: The name of “Micki Shaver” sometimes is printed several times in the monthly newsletter of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, where she has completed or assisted in projects/tasks at the church. This member and willing worker and servant of the Lord offers a hand in nearly everything she is asked to do. The mother of three and wife to Dr. Mitch Shaver isn’t going to let blowing out birthday candles Friday, Jan. 22, stop her from doing her everyday chores/projects. This friendly lady is hard to beat and is being wished the best birthday celebration ever.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jay Stiltner, Angie Simmons, Max Stull, Shirley Thompson, Katherine Becker, Ashlee Hill, Sarah Young, Kaitlyn Maynard, Madeline Brumfield, Idale Buskirk, Riley Coulter, Taylor Haney, Wayne Rooper.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Liz Cole (1956).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Josh Cremeans, Brandon Heffner turns 26, Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell, Steve Matthews, Dean Stark, Dominic Reed, Corinne Ferguson, Margaret Smith, Gene Gue, Josh Brumfield, Carole Wagner, Chris Webb, Tammy Lawhon, Margaret Logan, Aaron Gibson.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Judy Blevins, Tim Yates, pastor at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Chuck Adkins is special at 50, Kelly Woodward, Brandon Brent, Susan Hicks, Barbara Ramsey, Elizabeth Kelly, Sydney Jones, Katy Limanen, Elenora Karnes, Lisa Polen, Cora Crowder.
CHUCKLE: A young boy complained that most church hymns were boring to him. They were too far behind the times, with tiresome tunes and meaningless words. The father put an end to the complaining by saying, “If you think you can write better hymns, then why don’t you?” The teenager, Isaac Watts, went to his room and wrote his first hymn in 1690. “Joy to the World” and “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” are among the nearly 350 hymns he wrote. He also wrote “How Long, O Lord, Shall I Complain.” Evidently, just long enough to write his first hymn.