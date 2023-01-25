Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
RECIPE: Not only does Emma Kennedy, school cook for several years and retiree from Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Housekeeping Department, have the right recipe for work, but she has a perfect one for friendship. She combines loyalty, kindness, forgiveness, time for others, honesty and faith with a caring heart and a lifetime of special memories. As this great friend celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Jan. 25, may she know she is loved and thought about often.
CONCERT: Country music star John Anderson may not be “Swingin” on the front porch with Charlene but will sing about it at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Ashland’s Paramount Art Center. He is joined by a local, Cole Chaney, who had a debut album, “Mercy,” released in 2021. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $29.99 to $59.99.
CEREMONY: New officials were recently sworn in for Boyd County Fiscal Court in Catlettsburg, Ky., by Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney. They included David Salisbury, Boyd County commissioner, District 1; Jeremy Holbrook, District 2, and Randy Stapleton, District 3. Jamie Reihs has become the new town sheriff while Suzanne Griffith is the new justice of the peace.
SESSION: “An Introduction to the Pipe Organ,” open to piano students and enthusiasts, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Some participants may get to play the organ. Registration is due by Friday, Jan. 27. Email johnsonmumc@gmail.com.
50 YEARS LATER: Capt. Bob Johnson of Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department recently celebrated 50 years of service and was presented a plaque by Chairman Howard Rose, Chief Richard Cyrus and Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Ferguson. The captain continues to run calls and do the department’s administrative work. Not only was he a volunteer fireman but served as a fireman at Ashland Oil/Marathon before his retirement. He is certified in firefighting and medical treatment.
DRAMA: Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “I Have a Dream” by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The drama is preceded by a musical prelude presented by Carline Waugh, soprano, accompanied by Stanley Workman Jr. and featuring works of African American women composers. Tickets are $25; $22 seniors; and $10 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
DIRECTOR: It’s music to the ears ... as Nancy Asbury plays the piano at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, where she was named an interim music director as pianist, effective Jan. 8. She has a bachelor’s degree in Music Ed from Marshall University and a master’s degree in music therapy from Florida State University. She also has an educational specialist degree from the University of Georgia in special education. Currently, she works in West Virginia as a board-certified music therapist for children and adults.
REUNION: All classes of Huntington East High School are invited to a ‘50s reunion June 24 at Guyan Country Club. Contact Charles “Bill” Johnson, guesscreek@gmail.com.
SELECTED: Courtney Luikart, Buffalo High School (Putnam County) senior, was chosen as the winner of the second annual Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship to Davis & Elkins College. The senior class president and member of National Honor Society was treated to a surprise ceremony in December at the school with Nathaniel S. Bonnell, president and CEO of Citizens Bank; Tanya and Dale Luikart, her parents; Chris A. Wood, D&E president; Sidney Megna, Emerging Leaders inaugural winner; Dr. Rosemary Thomas, D&E executive vice president; and Ryann Moore, D&E branding and marketing coordinator. Upon Courtney’s high school graduation this spring, she enters D&E in the fall. The full four-year scholarship includes tuition, room and board valued at approximately $160,000.
CLASSES: Pre-ballet classes, open to ages 3-5, are available from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. A beginner’s class is also available. The cost is $14 per class. “Demi-Pointe” for intermediate and advanced is from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Pre-requisite is required. The cost is $16 per class. Call 740-446-3834.
ANOTHER ANNIVERSARY? Jesus told the Pharisees in Matthew 19:6: “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.” Marriage is of God. Joey and Debbie Adkins, Barboursville High School graduates from the early 1970s, became one through marriage in the early 70s and remain husband and wife as they celebrate a wedding anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 25. As these first cousins of mine celebrate another, may this Christian couple have a wonderful day as they continue working toward the next one with God’s many blessings of devotion, love, commitment and compassion.
CORRECTION: The time for the 60th season of rehearsals for Musical Arts Guild, Huntington community chorus, was given incorrectly. Rehearsals begin at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Gail and Bruce Rous, mother-son duo, serves as musical leadership for the group.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sawyer Harris, Lola Vance, Wes Shanholtzer, Ann Poissot, Robert Klinestiver Jr., Stephanie Hoover, Emilia Barebo, Kevin Ray, Holly McKenna, Alex Bradley, Jacqueline Stombock, Erin Kaphan, Markai Chandler, Thea Bolt, Emily Charles, Kera Walaszczyk, Roman Fredeking, Lee Bostic, Kristen Ewanus.
CHUCKLE: John’s friend was assigned a new post teaching English to prison inmates. Not knowing the level of education the prisoners had, he decided to begin his first class by asking a basic question: “OK, who can tell me what a sentence is?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.