LUNCHEON MEETING: Friday, Jan. 28, is the deadline for the luncheon meeting by The Woman’s Club of Huntington at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Guyan Golf & Country Club. Melanie Hall, president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington, presents “Hospice and Palliative Care — New Information and Resources to Help with Serious Illness.” All members are asked to wear masks.
HONORED: A big hand clap goes to Michael Kelly and Maya Madden, both of Ashland. These students were named to the dean’s list at Campbellsville University in Kentucky for the fall semester.
FILMS: Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema by West Virginia International Film Festival concludes with “Drive My Car!” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29, at 230 Capitol St., Charleston. Tickets are $9 or $5 students. Contact wviff.org/floraleeharkcohen.
NAMED: Two Ashland residents were among more than 400 students at Berea College named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. Blake Day and Savannah McCoy achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Thumbs up to these two locals on this recognition.
PERFORMANCE: “Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus Live” begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Charleston Civic Center. Tickets are $60.
MEMORIES: Karen S. Holland Lemaster, of Kenova, would have celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary Jan. 25, but her husband, Ben, was called to heaven Dec. 4, 2010. He would also have celebrated his 70th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no doubt Karen misses him and continues to think about him daily, but precious memories can help with the grieving period and thought process no matter how long it’s been. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
BOXING: New Line Championship Boxing begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Doubletree By Hilton. Visit newlinecagefighting.com.
LISTED: Tess Anderson, Huntington High School graduate and junior at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, majoring in data science, was named to the dean’s list at the university for the fall semester. To qualify for this recognition, students must receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations, Tess, on this achievement.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave. The cost is $25. An optional A1C testing is also available for $5.
RECOGNIZED: Peggy Cox, of Kenova, was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the fall semester. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.7 and above qualify for this list.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen hosts a kids’ class, “Fork Nite,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. This class teaches basic knife skills while making smothered chicken and roasted potatoes. Open to ages 10-18, the class limit is 12 participants. The cost is $20. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
JOINED: Lori Raybourn, of Ashland, has joined Ashland Community and Technical College as a lab instructor for the spring term. Twenty-three of her 25 years’ nursing experience have been in maternal child health. She and her husband are parents of two — ages 19 and 17. She is also a UK basketball fan and member of run-like-a-turtle club (training for half-marathon).
NEARING 90: Doffice Adkins, of Wayne, my mother’s only surviving sibling, nears age 90 Wednesday, Jan. 26, but short by two (88). Although he doesn’t move around like he used to and health is declining, he continues to let people know where he stands with the Lord and somewhat exercises his stubborn ways. May his day be happy and year filled with good health, sound mind and happy memories.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Ballengee, Stuart Shanor, Mary Tonnesen, Jackie Stombock, Harper Haney, Max Crow III, Brenda Lyons, Janet Clark, Millie DeVore, Stephanie Carter, George Lucas, Karen Waller, Christie Marie Proctor hits the mid-30 mark at 35, Stephen McComas, Lara Lawson, Coy Smith, John Bowie, Don Jacobs, Scott Riedel, Dan Russell, Andy Wendel, Bailey Nicole Swanson is legal at 21, Arlene Napier, Evelyn Scarberry.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Raymond and Johnna Aliff (1989).
CHUCKLE: After house hunting for many months, Louise and her husband finally found the home they wanted to buy. Their young sons voiced their approval. When they were asked what they liked best about it, the 4-year-old son answered, “The goldfish and the cat.”