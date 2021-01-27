Community News
STUDENT: Meagen M. Carter, one of four fourth-year medical students at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, matched to a residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation’s top military health care facilities. Dr. Carter is a native of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, and matched into the obstetrics and gynecology residency program at the Bethesda, Maryland, center. An Ensign (01) in the U.S. Navy, she has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
PHOTOS: A virtual exhibit by use of photos of original art works opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Grayson Gallery and Art Center. Up to three pieces are accepted from each participating artist of all subjects and media. Artists may also price pieces for sale. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page.
GREAT: Long time, no hear … but hope she sees this write-up celebrating another year of life and happiness in the next few days. Glenna Akers, former guitarist and lead singer with The Beulah Trio 25 years, is a great lady and one that I could never forget. I often think of our conversations of yesteryear in the good ole days. May her day be the greatest ever, with much happiness, love and good health.
UNCLE: At an early age, Mack Leland Adkins, of Wayne, was struck with polio, preventing him from doing many things. But it didn’t keep him from sharing that inspiring and heart-warming smile throughout the years and sitting in the yard swing offering “supervision.” Mack passed away in late February in the early 1990s, but would have celebrated a birthday Thursday, Jan. 28. Memories of those years this uncle was in the family flood our hearts and minds.
MASTER: Just like Allstate … you were in good hands with Charles Hatcher Jr. Every time my family contacted this intelligent and masterful attorney, we felt we were in good hands. He was 65 years old when he passed away Jan. 27, 2012, following a bout with cancer. Charlie was an assistant prosecuting attorney 20 years and opened his own legal office in 1978. He also headed the first West Virginia Legal Services Office, now known as Legal Aid of West Virginia. This wonderful attorney continues to be missed in the community.
GRADS: Michelle Lee Bowling, of Ashland, was one of 13 students to be named Outstanding Students during the summer and fall semesters at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. Others graduating from the 93 include Katy Nikol Graham, Delaney Jade Lauhon, Rachel “Marie” Oney, Carlie Brooke Remy and Anna Faye Thomas.
CHUCKLE: A group of psychiatrists were attending a convention. Four decided to leave and walked out together. One said to the other three, “People are always coming to us with their guilt and fears, but we have no one that we can go to when we have problems.” The others agreed. Then one said, “Since we are all professionals, why don’t we take some time right now to hear each other out?” The other three agreed. The first then confessed, “I have an uncontrollable desire to kill my patients.” The second psychiatrist said, “I love expensive things and so I find ways to cheat my patients out of their money whenever I can so I can buy the things I want.” The third followed with, “I’m involved with selling drugs and often get my patients to sell them for me.” The fourth psychiatrist then confessed, “I know I’m not supposed to, but no matter how hard I try, I can’t keep a secret …”