BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers its first blood drive for 2023. It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at VA Medical Center, main building, 1540 Spring Valley Drive.

BABIES: New Baptist Church welcomed two more new babies in the month of December. Max Traube was born Dec. 4 to Dave and Jenna Traube. Daenerys Harper was born Dec. 17 to Anthony and Madison Harper. May these little ones continue to bring love, happiness and joy to the families.

