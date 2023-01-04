BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers its first blood drive for 2023. It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at VA Medical Center, main building, 1540 Spring Valley Drive.
BABIES: New Baptist Church welcomed two more new babies in the month of December. Max Traube was born Dec. 4 to Dave and Jenna Traube. Daenerys Harper was born Dec. 17 to Anthony and Madison Harper. May these little ones continue to bring love, happiness and joy to the families.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers routine blood screenings with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at King’s Daughters Bellefonte Center, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky. The cost is $25. Optional A1C testing is $5. Fasting is required; however, physician orders or appointments are not required. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed. The screening is available each Thursday through June 29. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
NEW CENTER: As the result of a 12-year project, the Lawrence County Senior Center recently had a grand opening for its new building in Rome Township. Freddie Hayes Jr., long-time Lawrence County Commissioner, is retiring from that position, but begins a new chapter as the center’s coordinator. The center now seats 200 people, whereby lunches and other activities can be conducted. The center, open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, will also be available for rent. The next activity planned at the center is a Senior Heart Dance for February.
LIVE SHOW: Donna the Buffalo, David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players, Lauren Calve and others are featured on Mountain Stage’s live show at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Charleston Culture Center Theater. Kathy Mattea is the host. Tickets are $25-$30.
MEMBER: Kyleah Lewis became a new member at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, near Barboursville, on Jan. 1. What a way to start a new year. May the light of Christ continue shining in 2023.
REHEARSAL: ThunderTones’ rehearsal begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at YMCA Building, 836 4th Ave. Rehearsals are open to men and women. Call 304-330-6683.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Julie Ketchum, Sabrina Martin, Bill Gibson, Mike Cade, John Howard, Rob Sias, David Bond, Whitley Rash, Justin Hogsett.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Lisa Ghiz, Billy and Kelly Rutherford (2003).
CHUCKLE: Mike was bending over to wipe up a spill on the kitchen floor when his wife walked in the room behind him. “See anything you like?” he asked suggestively. “Yeah,” she said, “You doing housework.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com
