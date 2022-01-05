WORKSHOP: A series of financial health education sessions begins with “New Year, New You: Your Financial Journey to Financial Freedom” at noon Thursday, Jan. 6, at Cabell County Public Library. The series continues the first Thursday of each month.
OFFICERS: Connie Reed Beaty was recently elected president to Southside Neighborhood Organization. Other elected members include Amy Prestera, vice president; Bethany Cooper-Felinton, secretary; Kayla Bryant, corresponding secretary; and Arlene Ferguson, treasurer. Board members include Anne Dandelet, Ryan Smith, Bill Archer and Heather Ison, and Sarah Walling City Council District 4. Committee chairs and key volunteers include Jessica McCormick, Laura Mullarky, Kandi Bastianelli, Jess Thomas, Deb Elliott, DuRon Jackson, Karen Fry, Jill Anna Wild and Katie Brockman, WV Ray of Hope.
BLOOD: Kentucky Blood Center conducts a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, via Kentucky Farmers Bank at Meade Station Church of God, multipurpose room, 10255 Cedar Hill Drive. Donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show photo ID and meet additional requirements. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Contact kybloodcenter.org or 800-775-2522.
75TH: Keith Harrison, a 95-year-old Woodlands Retirement Community resident, and his wife celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Dec. 28. Here’s praying for another year of love, happiness and good health.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen hosts a class, “Pho,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Pho, the art of making a classic Vietnamese dish, open to ages 15 and older, is limited to 16 participants. The cost is $20. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
MEMBERS/BAPTISMS: Lonnie and Becky Garrett and Linda Moore are the most recent new members baptized at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May these individuals continue to walk with the Lord and diligently and eagerly do his work.
DINNER THEATER: Hurricane High School’s Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs present a show choir performance and dinner theater Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, at the school. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday and noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A senior recognition night begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and beverage. The cost is $20 and $15 ages 10 and younger or $25 and $20 at door. Reservations are due by Friday, Jan. 7. Doors open 45 minutes before dinner. Call 304-859-3376.
SWEETHEART: Not only does Vera Mae Fox have a heart of gold and angelic beauty, but is a sweetheart as well. Living out of town most of her life before moving in with her sister living in South Point, Ohio, a few years ago, she never changed over the years. Vera Mae, born and raised in Wayne County and first cousin of my mother, is being wished good health, precious memories and happiness on her special birthday, which is celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 5.
JEWEL: Here’s hoping Shirley Compton, of Ona, is all “set” and won’t be “blown” away as she celebrates another birthday Wednesday, Jan. 5. A hairdresser for 35-plus years, she was always a “cut above others.” An unforgettable friend and neighbor for 30 years, she has been a jewel throughout those years. May her day be filled with happiness, love, good health, family, friends and good memories. And may she have many more happy birthdays.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andy Jackson, Cory Sansom, Bittner Ballard, Donna Myers, Ryan Vickers, Harriet Howell, Amy Smith, Sally Marie Ramey leaves the 70s behind for No. 80, Heather Acord, Larry Sumpter, Brandon Cunningham.
CHUCKLE: Bill’s mother was visiting her son and daughter-in-law, Betty. Bill came home from work and found six vacuum cleaner salesmen outside his house. He dashed in and said, “Mom, there are six men outside who all claim they have an appointment for a vacuum cleaner demonstration!” “That’s right,” the mother-in-law replied. “Now you just show them all to different rooms and let them start demonstrating.”