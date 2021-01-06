MEMBERS: Nick and Allison Elkins joined Kenova United Methodist Church on Dec. 20. May God bless these new members as they continue their walk with him.
MEETING: South Side Neighborhood Organization meets with board and committee chairs to review and discuss current areas of interest unique to the neighborhood from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Huntington’s YMCA Phil Cline Facility, 917 9th Ave. A Huntington Police Department representative normally discusses safety, and a guest speaker is also available.
NAMED: Elizabeth McCormick, of Hurricane, West Virginia, majoring in communication, was one of 665 students named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for the fall semester. To qualify for this list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
CHEERY: Since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many activities and events, especially around the Christmas season, people thought of other ways to spread cheer and make the season jolly. James “Jim” Casto, retired Herald-Dispatch associate editor of many years and portraying Collis P. Huntington, donned a Santa hat, mustache and beard at Woodlands Retirement Community. Thanks to Jim for making the season jolly and bright. This makes me wonder … was his wife, Norma, sharing the joy of being Mrs. Claus?
CLOSING: Kathy and Scott Sturgeon of Barboursville’s Avon Beauty Center aren’t saying final goodbyes as the center closes by the end of this month. In existence 14 years, the store moves to all online sales. All in-stock items in the store are 25% off, and store fixtures also are available for sale. Call 304-733-1223. Online sales are available through www.avonbeautycenterwv.com.
WISHES: Birthday greetings to Mitzi Cyrus, who blows out candles Wednesday, Jan. 6. May her celebration be a super one, with many more to follow.
WITHOUT: Sharon Mills, of Huntington, has had things to share, such as retiring from her place of employment, without Brenda Lou Rowe, her lifetime friend of more than 40 years, who passed away Jan. 7, 2019. “B,” as she was known to close friends and family, passed at age 54 and was a cook in food service for 15 years at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Always adding cheer and a sweet smile to everyone she met, she will never be forgotten.
20 YEARS: After leaving this world 20 years ago in May 2001, my dad — Romie Lucas — is still missed. He would have been 96 years old Thursday, Jan. 7. He appeared hardcore to many, but in his later years, he mellowed somewhat and tried to make up for the “lost” times. He meant a lot to his daughters and grandchildren and continues to be missed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Thomas, Jacob Eddins, Marilyn Morrison, Zinna Erwin, Sherry Waggoner, Joan Scarberry, Carol Richardson, Kathleen Fry, John Hartley, Rose Zella Morris.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dick and Annie Stewart.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Connor Andrew Adkins celebrates No. 3, Earlene Heiner Agee, Stefani Grady is still in the 20s at 28, Michelle Lee Epperson, Linda Mayes, Robert Ball, Richie Mills, Alice Stanley, Lori Watkins, John Liller, Gale Williams, Dr. Gil Ratcliff, Charlene Farrell, Julie Langille, Earleen Agee, John Lucas, Kurt Jones, Fred Harmon.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Cale and Teresa Maybin celebrate No. 4.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chase Toppings, Richard Chambers, Seth Edgar, Nola Pino, Amy Hall, Jane Fotos, Sherry O’Shea Wallace, Micky St. Clair.
CHUCKLE: Bob and Rob were talking about sleeping. Bob said, “My wife says I talk in my sleep, but I’m skeptical.” Rob answered, “Why is that?” Bob continued, “No one at work has ever mentioned it.”