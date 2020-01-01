Community News
TRY-OUTS: Paramount Players Kids offers auditions for “Junie B. Jones JR. the Musical” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Auditions are open to ages 8 to 18. Performances are presented in February.
ELECTED: Officers recently elected for the new year at Madison Avenue Christian Church are Fred Buchanan, board chair; Jackie McMullen, vice chair; Terri Rowe, secretary; Linda Osborne, historian; Bob Wilcox, financial secretary; Beth Kilgore, treasurer; Becky Collins, rep of disciples women; and Brooklyn Johnson, rep of CYF. The seven congregation reps elected for a one-year term are Bill Chambers, Joyce Damron, Sherry Houck, Jeff Rowe, Pam Rash, Rex Roby and Dolores Boley.
BLOOD: Kentucky Blood Center offers a bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at King’s Daughters Family Care Center, Ironton. Donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and have a photo ID. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule donation, contact www.kybloodcenter.org or 800-775-2522.
PRECIOUS: Besides my mother, I am not sure if there was ever a more precious lady than Judy Mae Lafferty. This longtime owner/operator of Professional Laser and Electrolysis Center of Huntington was always the same sweet, kind and gentle lady. She passed away Jan. 2, 2014, at age 71, after suffering several bouts of cancer, but remains alive in our heart and thoughts.
FILM: The first film in the free Cicada Community Cinema series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cicada Books and Coffee. “Blood on the Mountain” (2016) features Cody Lumpkin, visiting assistant professor of English. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments are available for purchase before screenings begin.
PROMOTED: Four Huntington firefighters were recently promoted at a ceremony conducted at Huntington City Hall. Chad Hendrick and Mark Runyon were promoted from lieutenant to captain; David Gaeger and Robert Shepherd were promoted from firefighter to lieutenant. Congratulations to these fellows, and thanks for your services.
CONCERT: Southridge Bluegrass Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
FAVORITE: There are just some people that are placed in one’s life that were meant to be. Donald Glenn Akers, who passed away Jan. 2, 2006, was on top of my favorites list for several years. Don was a Sunday school teacher, retired employee of ACF Industries, a U.S. Army veteran and traveled with the Beulah Trio Gospel Group. His Christian walk still blesses my life. He continues to be missed by family and friends.
BANQUET: The 16th annual Baseball Murals Banquet begins with social hour at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Friends Community Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. Retired Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman, play-by-play voice on radio of the team from 1974 until retiring in September 2019 is the keynote speaker. For ticket information, contact Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce or 740-353-7647.
PROGRAM: Cabell County Public Library hosts “A Piggy Bank Party” at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, to coincide with its current traveling exhibition, “Thinking Money for Kids.”
DANCE: A ballroom dance is offered from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at American Legion 177, Barboursville. A class in rumba is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $15 couples or $8 singles. Dress is casual. Contact Gayle Riggs, 304-908-1444 or brigg@zoominternet.net.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kayla Jo Byrd is over the quarter mark at 26, Chuck Woods crosses number 60 to 61, Judy Dean, Wilma Joyce, Krista Whitt, Dr. Nick Chongswatdi, Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Tamara Johnson, Robert Buckovan.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: The Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty of Walnut Hills Church of the Nazarene.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brittney Nicole Scarberry moves to her fifth teen year at 17, Nancy Weider, Gary Baldwin, Chloe Elyse Maybin becomes a teenager at 13, Betty Stepp, Audrey Adel Young is 4.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Buddy and Betty Beckett celebrate 61 years.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Leon Wood, GinnyLee Hastings, Carol Hoover, Killian Rowe, Levi Krantz, Ken Ambrose, Larry Oyster, Michelle Schiavone, Dorothy Nemecek, Justin Hogsett.
CHUCKLE: Polly the parrot didn’t look well, and the vet confirmed it. “I’m sorry,” he told the owner, “I’m afraid your bird doesn’t have long to live.” “Oh, no,” wailed the owner. “Are you sure?” The vet left the room and returned with a big black Labrador, who sniffed the bird from top to bottom, then shook his head. Next the vet brought in a cat. He too sniffed the parrot and sadly shook his head. “Your bird is definitely terminal,” said the vet, handing the owner a bill. “Wait — $500! Just to tell me my bird is dying?” The vet shrugged. “If you’d taken my word for it, the bill would only have been $20, but with the Lab Report and the Cat Scan …”