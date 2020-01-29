Community News
DANCE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts the father-daughter Valentine dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at DoubleTree Hotel, grand ballroom. Music is provided by DJ Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events. Fruit, cookies, cupcakes and the chocolate fountain are available. The picture-perfect photo booth is also offered. Each daughter receives a rose. Tickets are $25. Contact www.ghprd.org, 304-696-5954 or lcarte@ghprd.org.
RETIRING: The executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State for 42 years plans to bid farewells and take on a “leisure life” as she retires Jan. 31. Patti Price, wife to Randy Price, received a graduate degree in counseling from Marshall University in 1978. Patti and Randy are parents of Evan Price and Liz Woody. One of her retirement plans includes remaining in contact with the agency she practically grew up with. May Patti enjoy a relaxing, happy and healthy retirement. Thanks, Patti, for your wonderful work and dedication.
BLOOD: Save a life … give blood. American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Huntington High School.
PASTOR: The Rev. Cinda Stiltner Harkless, 1974 Barboursville High graduate and wife to Ed Harkless (music teacher at Cabell Midland High School and organist at First Presbyterian Church of Huntington), became the new minister at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville, beginning this month. The good pastor also graduated from Marshall University in 1979 and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1999. Ordained by Presbytery of West Virginia, she pastored Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church before it closed. Cinda and Ed are parents of Katy, Sarah Beth and Caroline and grandparents to Briar and Thomas. May the church grow in spirit and number under her leadership.
MOTOCROSS: Tri-State professional and amateur motocross riders compete in the indoor Tri-State Arena Cross from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at Mountain Health Arena. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30; $20 ages 5-10; $27 with military ID discount; and free ages 4 and younger.
BAPTISM: The congregation of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church celebrated new faith through baptism Jan. 19 with Larry Thaxton, husband of Debbie Thaxton, of Barboursville. May the Barboursville congregation continue to welcome this husband and wife and help bring others into the fold.
REMEMBERING: When I think back to spending time with Virginia “Jenny” Chatterton, I can’t help but wonder if she realized how much her friendship meant to me or how comforting her encouragement was. She was so special, gentle, warm and loyal to the end, hoping her prayer would be answered. Jenny, whom I considered a “second mother,” would have celebrated her 91st birthday Friday, Jan. 31. She is still missed and thought about often.
FILM: “Waves,” directed by Trey Edward Shults and hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, in Charleston. Tickets, $9 and $5 students, are available at www.wviff.org.
SALE: A benefit indoor rummage sale hosted by Adriuanna Paige Foundation takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at 540 31st St. A concession stand is available all day. Contact April Craft, 304-962-5291.
CAPITOL: Marshall University Day at the Capitol is observed Thursday, Jan. 30. Alumni, friends and legislators are encouraged to wear kelly green. John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps performs. Booth displays featuring exhibits promoting the university and its programs located in the upper rotunda. Contact Marshall University Alumni Association, 304-696-3134 or alumni@marshall.edu.
SHOW: “Elvis Art,” solo show by Greg Damron, is available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Grayson Gallery and Art Center, 301 E. 3rd St., Grayson, Kentucky.
LEADER: Glenna Akers, of Proctorville, Ohio, was a leader — lead guitarist and lead vocalist with the Beulah Trio Gospel Group for more than 25 years. Her love and care she placed in my life turned into a foundation that supports me as I walk life’s twists and turns. Glenna, who celebrates another year of birthdays Thursday, Jan. 30, has such a quiet, kind and tender voice. She has been such a blessing and inspiration during the time I’ve known her, and she will never be forgotten.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Alexis Icenhower, Jan. 3; Janice Kendrick, Jan. 6; Shelli Ross, Jan. 10; Tia Rumbaugh, Samantha Pelfrey, Jan. 11; Libby Lewis, Jan. 12; Carol Monnig, Jan. 13; Janne Rice, Peggy Coleman, Jan. 16; Nikki Adams, Jan. 18; Jordan Rice, Jan. 19; Corinne Ferguson, Jan. 22; Jesse and Joshua Lewis, Jared Nance, Jan. 23; Jim Jordan, Jan. 24.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Powell, Bob Mauk, Wade Alexander, Jim Dandelet, Angela Morris, Xavier Ibanez, Chris Clatworthy, Justine McComas, Bob Boley, Chris Bias, Alex Mast, Jim Vealey, Cris Adkins, Christina Hensley becomes double 2 at 22, Debbie Justice, Tre Cornwell, Rachel Katzeff, Debbie Smith, Joan Gue, Sonja Money, Jacob Thomas, John Collins, David Hutchinson, Van Carlton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Jeanna Bell, Bill and Kristina Painter.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Fenik, Ruth Quimby, Amelia Rapp, Dale Reynolds, Father Paul Yuenger, William Hale, Janie Stone, Scott Waugh, Kelly McGuffin, Kristie Neal, Isabella Spurgeon, David Stevenson, Alex Hagan, Brandon Burns is 23, Jerry Cremeans and twin sister, Terri Hatfield, leave the 50s behind for No. 60, Miranda Chaffins, Sylvia Jackson, Stephen Ball, Sydnie Hillman, Stephanie Ellis, Ted Rakes, Russ Williams.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Joanne Legge, Keith and Melanie McSweeney.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Klinestiver, Al Lynch, Phyllis Hegwooed, Kayla Childers, Sr. Mary Grace Barile, Maxine Birt, Katlin Swisher, Mason Estep, Larry Harman, Justin Darling still in the 30s at 37, Patsy Stephenson, Cassie Bacon, Emily Tschop, Jeff Sanders, Carol Smith, Kelli Campbell, David Workman, Katie Caudill, Tracey West crosses the mid-50 mark to 56, Lisa Ryan Utterback.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Paul and Karen Turman.
CHUCKLE: The boy said, “Dad, will you help me find the least common denominator in this math problem?” His dad answered, “Don’t tell me that hasn’t been found — they were looking for it when I was a kid.”