FILM: The third film in the free Cicada Community Cinema series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cicada Books and Coffee. “Stranger with a Camera” (2000) features Tijah Bumgarner, Marshall University assistant professor of journalism and mass communication. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments are available for purchase before screenings begin.
NO. 50: Psst … it’s been said Dorey Winters hits the number 50 in birthday years Wednesday, Jan. 15. May it be a special day filled with excitement, love, friendship and fun, and of course, many more birthdays.
LUNCHEON: A quarterly luncheon hosted by Healthy Choices, Healthy Communities begins at noon Friday, Jan. 17, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. “Understanding the Role of Your Faith Community in the Recovery Process” is presented by Mike Greider, director of Mission Tri-State, a chaplain and a certified drug and alcohol counselor for Addiction Recovery Care. Lunch is served before the program. For reservations, email scott.hill@kdmc.kdhs.us or Careline@bshsi.org.
MEET/GREET: A meet and greet introducing artists behind the newest art display is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Old Mill Bakery, Hurricane, West Virginia. Local artists include Terry Quentrill, acrylic and mixed media, and Denise Erwin, mixed media and calligraphy. Displayed art is also available for purchase. Call 304-993-8075.
DOUBLE NICKELS: Thursday, Jan. 16, is a day to honor Tim Irr, longtime news anchor with WSAZ-TV Channel 3, as he celebrates his “double nickel” birthday. The Duquesne University graduate displays a sincere love, dedication, professionalism and passion for his work to raise the standards of journalism. May his 55th birthday be a special one filled with special surprises, with many more to follow.
PRESENTATION: “West By God” is presented by Marshall University Theatre graduate Brandon McCoy at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Performances also begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 and 26.
MUSIC: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “The Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, and Saturday, Jan. 25, at Charleston’s Clay Center. The presentation also begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26. Tickets range from $28 to $33.
SHOW: Freeman Sports hosts the Sports Card and Collective Show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 17-19, at Huntington Mall’s Center Court. The free show features sports collectible items, sports cards, comic books and more. Call 304-733-0492.
RAILWAY: As the song goes: “Life is like a mountain railway with an engineer that’s brave” … Robert “Bob” Shrewsbury, of Kenova, found curves, hills and valleys on the journey, but he kept his hands on the throttle and his eye upon the Savior before taking his final journey nine years ago at age 72. Bob, a retired INCO employee, loved the railways and traveled with his wife, Dru, and The Beulah Trio Gospel Group for many years. He appeared to be a quiet and often reserved gentleman but was one of great wisdom and inspiration. His memory still lingers in the hearts of many.
CARAVAN: Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network presents the Reds Caravan from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Huntington Mall, Barboursville. The East Tour includes Aristides Aquino, outfielder; Lucas Sims, pitcher; Jose Garcia, minor league infielder; Eric Davis, Reds Hall of Famer; Marty Brennaman, former broadcaster; and Nick Krall, vice president and general manager. Seating is limited. Autographs are available on a first-come, first-served basis while time allows. No posed photographs are permitted. The fan stop is free. The Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game for 4:10 p.m. March 26 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
DUO: Ironton Council for the Arts’ Subscription Concert Series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton featuring Capital Duo from Albany, New York. The duo features Hilary Walther Cumming, violin, and husband, Duncan J. Cumming, piano, and faculty member of SUNY-Albany and members of Trio in Residence (the Capital Trio). Tickets are $10 at door; free to OU students with ID.
PRESENTATION: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. present “Romeo and Juliet” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $5. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
FILM: “Waves,” directed by Trey Edward Shults and hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, in Charleston. Tickets, $9 and $5 students, are available at www.wviff.org.
