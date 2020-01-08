Community News
LOSS: Jody G. Smirl was the most re-elected woman in West Virginia House of Delegates, serving 20 years (1966 through 2004) and elected three times as delegate to GOP National Convention. She and her husband, Dan, of 64 years, were parents to two sons, three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. She was a community leader, holding several positions with local clubs. This Huntington resident passed away in late November, but her dedication, determination to make things better and love for her fellow men and women will never be forgotten. She will be missed by all knowing and loving her. What a difference this fine lady has made in many lives and homes.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the woman’s club. Devotion is by Candi Parsley; pledge by Courtney Parsley. Gean’e Revely with the Lupus Support Group speaks. Hostess committee includes Freeda Crockett, chairwoman, Joyce Clark, Sandi Martin and Carole Boster.
MANAGER: Marsha Crum has become the new Woodlands Beauty Shop manager, replacing Megan Sparks, who is pursuing new opportunities. If you see Marsha around the retirement community, share a welcome moment or two.
PROGRAM: Cabell County Public Library hosts “A Financial Math Skills” program at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, to coincide with its current traveling exhibition, “Thinking Money for Kids.” Balancing a checkbook, budgeting, credit card usage and more may be taught by a Marshall University education student teacher.
NANA: Peggy Osburn, of Kenova, isn’t known as “Nana Peg” for no reason … she is a grandmother to two beautiful, athletic granddaughters, therefore, showing many great qualities of a grandmother to others of all ages. And she celebrates another year in the 60s range Thursday, Jan. 9. Peg continues to bless folks with her heart of gold, words of wisdom, thoughtfulness and caring spirit. After her special day is celebrated with surprises, love, happiness, good health and fond memories, may this great friend be blessed with more years of the same.
FILM: “The Buffalo Creek Flood: An Act of Man” (1975) is the second film in the free Cicada Community Cinema series. It begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cicada Books and Coffee. Walter Squire, Marshall University associate professor of English and director of the film studies program, speaks. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments are available for purchase before screenings begin.
PLEASURE: Although “Aunt” Phyllis Tomblin had some tough days in 2019, God pulled her through those trying times. It is a pleasure to know this minister/servant of God as she is blessed with another birthday Thursday, Jan. 9. As it has been written before, she is one of the sweetest, loving, faithful and wisest ladies anyone would ever want to meet. Prayers that this great lady will enjoy a great day with many to follow.
LIBRARY EVENTS: Programs offered at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and its branches Wednesday, Jan. 8, include “Preschool Storytime,” 11 a.m., South Point; “Toddler Time,” 11 a.m., Chesapeake; Lego Club, 4 p.m., Chesapeake; Tweens, ages 9-12, make “Snow Slime,” 3 p.m., South Point. Thursday, Jan. 9, activities include: “Preschool Storytime,” 11 a.m., Chesapeake; “Music in Motion,” open to ages 1-5 and caregivers, 11 a.m., South Point; “Preschool Storytime,” 3 p.m., Symmes Valley; and Tweens, open to ages 9-12, make “Snow Slime,” 4 p.m., Proctorville. Contact www.briggslibrary.com.
SALE: A vendor/food sale fundraiser featuring various vendors and more begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Adriaunna Paige Foundation’s new building, 540 31st St. A concession stand with hot dogs or barbecues is available all day. To-go orders may be ordered by contacting April Craft, 304-962-5291. A New Year’s bingo follows at 6 p.m. for children and adults. Packs are $10 first one and $5 each additional pack.
DANCE: Dick Newman hosts “couple dancing” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Barboursville Community Center. The cost is $15 per person. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amy Hall, Jane Fotos, Nola Pino, Micky St. Clair, Chase Toppings, Richard Chambers, Seth Edgar.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susie Jones, Audy Perry, Peter Kelly, Nancy Figler, Kelly Spriggs-Kelley, Deborah Moore, Marian Woolfolk, Darrell Lee Jackson, Chris Morris, Amy Nance, Emma Mae Plymale, Jim West,
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joe Daulton, Emma Arneson, Caren Blake, Christa Terry, Chris Fizer, Kay Hensley, Joanie Borders, Phyllis Knapp, Jane Eschleman, Karen Mattscheck, Hyunjung Keefe, Bill Bradley, Jim Shafer, Michael Fleshman still in the 60s at 67, Alexandria Saunders, Nora Wood, Scott Stevens, Ruth Sugonis,
CHUCKLE: When Janie started as a front-desk receptionist for a mid-sized law firm, she soon learned that one partner had a very relaxed attitude about time. One afternoon while she was being shown around, he jumped into the elevator and said, “Be back in a few.” With a smile her instructor said, “That can mean minutes — or days.”