Community News
MUSIC: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “The Sound of Music” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Charleston’s Clay Center. The presentation is also offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets range from $28 to $33.
50th: Mike and Millie Ballard reach a marriage milestone Friday, Jan. 24, as they celebrate 50 wonderful years together as husband and wife. The happy couple celebrates with a reception following the 11 a.m. Sunday service, Jan. 26, in the fellowship hall of Crossroads United Methodist Church. Your presence is appreciated. May the next 50 years be as wonderful as the first 50.
LUNCHEON: Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Fourth Friday Luncheon of the new year at noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio, with Lawrence County commissioners as speakers. Reservations are due Wednesday, Jan. 22. Contact janie@ledcorp.org or 740-377-4550.
FILM: “Waves,” directed by Trey Edward Shults and hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, in Charleston. Tickets, $9 and $5 students, are available at www.wviff.org.
HOLD IT: Don’t stop the presses, but shout out birthday greetings to a special gal — Jamie Adkins, of Wayne — as she eats from the birthday cake Friday, Jan. 24. Daughter of Betty Adkins and the late James Adkins, she is a cousin and employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics. May the day be a grand one.
FUNDRAISER: Huntington High School hosts a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the school. Name brands are priced up to 50% below retail. Purchases benefit the band program.
INSPIRATION: Things change in life, but one thing that has remained unchanged in my life is having a friend like Janina Michael. She has been a blessing over the years and often helped in giving me a lift through her inspiration and contagious laughter. Janina becomes another year older Thursday, Jan. 23, and may it be one of the best ever.
HIKE: Huntington Museum of Art and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sponsor a hot cocoa hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Hot cocoa follows the two-mile hike on HMA Nature Trails. The free event also features a nature-based craft. Contact lcarte@ghprd.org, 304-696-5954; or cdearborn@hmoa.org, 304-529-2701.
ANOTHER: Adding another year to her birthday number hasn’t slowed Micki Shaver down … but could be helping her move even faster. The wife of Dr. Mitch Shaver celebrates the blessing of another birthday Wednesday, Jan. 22. Not only does this sweet, hardworking lady continue making her home beautiful, but she also is chairwoman of the trustees at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, where she is a member and willing worker wearing many hats. Micki is mother of three — Erin Shaver, attorney and current med student at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Drs. Adam and Karl Shaver, recent MU med school graduates and currently with Ohio State University Medical Center. May her special day and year be filled with surprises, love, happiness, good health and precious memories.
PRESENTATION: Great Peacock with Tony Harrah begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $15.
BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, Hurricane, West Virginia.
PERFORMANCES: “West By God” is presented by Marshall University Theatre graduate Brandon McCoy at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The presentation also begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
TASTING: A wine tasting of six wines is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar. The cost is $27. You must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Call 304-523-5533.
GREAT: Teresa Ball is great-grandmother to Jordan, Kionte, Cade, Christopher, Kailyn, Justice, Jacylah, Brynleigh, Steven, Ava, Maddie and Ari, who are wishing her the best of everything during her 76th birthday celebration Thursday, Jan. 23. She is definitely loved.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Yates, Elizabeth Kelly, Chuck Adkins spins the last of the 40s at 49, Judy Blevins, Katy Limanen, Juanita Plumley hits the second of her 90s at 92, Elenora Karnes, Lisa Polen, Margo Fotos, Phyllis Johnson, Karen Stevens, Kelly Woodward, Brandon Brent, Sydney Jones hits the legal age of 21, Dean Stark, Tim Yates, David Sheils, employee at St. Mary’s Medical Center, leaves the 40s behind for No. 50.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Kendrick, Brittney Knight reaches the legal age of 21, Alex Gue, Abigail Bloomfield, Marc Price, Sydney Adkins, Angie Neal, Lenda Burns, Mark Brown, Laura Harrison, Heather Holland, Joann Walker, Jack Patrick, David Sinclair, Stephen Fowler, Patricia Parsons, Matthew Conzett, Brad Goodenough, Preston Reasons.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: E.A. and Sandra Dowling, Larry and Kathryn Courtright, Rex and Cam Hale, John and Donna Pinkerman.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolyn Powers, Shane Lawrence, Molly Simpson, Deannna Donahue, Chase Hardin, Evan Francis, Jenny Black, Patty Collins, Kevin Mullins, Olivia Newhouse, Gerry Simmons, Bruce Lansaw, Ed Ore, Brenda Chapman, Jane Pancake, Matt Ferguson, Lindsay Yeager, Hunter Gatewood, Ruby Young is still young at 85, Eric Dale Pack.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Roger and Pam Rash.
CHUCKLE: Mildred announced to her girlfriend, “You know, a lot of men are going to be miserable when I marry!” “So,” says Tillie, “exactly how many men do you plan to marry?”