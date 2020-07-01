Community News
TWEEN: Charlotte Bowen spins the last year before becoming a teenager. The seventh-grade student at Huntington Middle School celebrates her 12th birthday Wednesday, July 1. She is the daughter of Mike and Lori Bowen. May her “tween” birthday be filled with surprises, love and fulfilled dreams.
MOVIE: Olden days have returned with the drive-in movies. Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Kindred Communications host a Christmas in July drive-in movie, “Home Alone — Celebrating 30 Years,” at dark July 10 at Altizer Park Ball Field. Tickets are $5 per car. A free Christmas ornament is available while supplies last.
NEW PASTOR: Thomas Malcolm, former pastor of Mount Union United Methodist Church, became the pastor of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church in June. The 1973 Marshall University graduate received his master of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees from Wesley Theological Seminary. Welcome to the church, Pastor Malcolm, and may many souls be added under your leadership.
WALK/RUN: Hospice of Huntington conducts the Run to Remember Virtual 5K walk/run July 10-12. Participants have a 72-hour window to run or walk in any chosen location. Prizes are awarded to the top three male and female participants in each age group, as well as top three overall male and female. The cost is $15. Proceeds benefit patient programs and services. Contact 304-529-4217 or hospiceofhuntington.org/race.
LISTED: Billie Skaggs, of Huntington, nurse at Marshall Family Medicine for several years showing great compassion and dedication to her patients, is one of 13 students from West Virginia earning placement on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Ohio University Southern and receiving an Associate in Applied Science degree. Others include Justine Arms, Kristen Bellomy, Michael Crawford, Associate in Applied Science; Jill Freeman, Mahayla Goode, Sim Kaan and Casey Watts, all of Huntington; Bryan McGlone, of Kenova, Bachelor of Science in communication; Gabby Caldwell, of Lesage; Jackie Parson, of Ona; Allyson Hawley, of Scott Depot; and Maranda Booton, of Wayne, Bachelor of Science in nursing. To be eligible for the list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
MUSICAL: “9 To 5 The Musical,” presented by Paramount Players, begins at 7:30 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1 at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $20 and $30.
SOFTBALL: The ninth annual River Cities Slamfest slow-pitch softball tournament takes place July 11-12 at St. Clouds Commons Complex. Tournaments are three-game guarantee format. The men’s tournament is offered July 11 and the co-ed tournament is conducted July 12. Entry fees are $150 if paid the day of tournament or $125 if paid in full by July 9. Call 304-417-4265 or 606-624-8878.
90: Leaving the 80s for No. 90, Elizabeth “Peaches” Caldwell eats from the birthday cake Thursday, July 2. May the special day be grand and filled with things birthdays are supposed to have.
CAMP: Children ages 5-12 may attend Marshall Rec Camp summer event in July. The active half-day camp featuring games, activities and swimming is from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Camp dates are July 6, 8 and 10; July 13, 15 and 17; July 20, 22 and 24; July 27, 29 and 31; and Aug. 3, 5 and 7. The cost is $79 members and $99 nonmembers. Advanced registration is required. Capacity is limited to 36 campers. Children may be dropped off from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and picked up between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Registration is available online or in person at the center.
FIREWORKS: The annual block party is unavailable for the village of Barboursville due to COVID-19, but fireworks still light up the sky at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, from the brickyard property. Food trucks are also available on Main Street.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Madeline Colvin, Todd Maynard, Barbara Boley, Paul Farrell Jr., Bailey Williamson, Raymond Roy Byrd hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Kourtney Walters, Samuel Hallam, Lisa Preston, Natalie Riley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Berlin and Kathy Meredith (1980), Alex and Lauren Tufts (2017).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Elkins, Lori Keyser, Morgan Richards, Patrick Richards, Kelly Broce, Paula Linsenmeyer, Adam Wood, Tyler Mays Williams, Michelle Barker, Rick Adkins, Leana Powers of Proctorville, Ohio, Shane Gue, William Holley turns 7 years old, Lena Powers.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dalvin and Wendi Hawthorne celebrate No. 29, Bob and Betty Blankenship, Tom and Catherine Rushton.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Wilma Smith celebrates No. 84, Logan Caldwell, Lisa Cornwell, Susan Black, Brad Smith, Cindy LeGrand, Jared Bradley, Sherry Hardin, Grace Gosselin, Alice Eng.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roy and Rhonda Crockett celebrate No. 39, Roger and Lynn Barcus.
CHUCKLE: Before leaving the assistant job for greener pastures, Viola was asked to reply to applicants hoping to replace her. “Very smart and intelligent,” her boss had written on one of the applications. “Too good for this job.”