NAMED: Two Ohio residents were named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester at Cedarville University. They are Elijah Clark and McKenzie Henry, both of Oak Hill. This recognition requires students to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
EXHIBIT: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center recently opened an exhibit, “Ashland’s Armco,” co-curated by Bill Martin, who was an industrial artist and community relations adviser with Armco for many years. It continues through October. A special slideshow about Armco history plays continuously at the exhibit, located at 1620 Winchester Ave.
NEW MEMBERS: Highlawn Presbyterian Church recently welcomed three new members into its family. They are Terri Effingham, Sharon Rowsey and Nan Price.
GRADS: Three local residents were among 2,068 graduates receiving degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the spring session. They are Thulasidhar Kattamreddy, Master of Science in information systems security; and Taylor Yanero and Freddie Wooten, Master of Arts in teaching.
MINISTER: Barboursville Baptist Church recently welcomed a new youth minister into its family. Jordan Casto attended Dunbar Mountain Mission 16 years and then Legacy Huntington Church. He was engaged in I-Team and Baptist Campus Ministries at Marshall University.
MOVIE: A showing of “Finding Nemo” begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Guyandotte Branch Library.
INDUCTION: Eleven students from Rock Hill High School in Ironton were inducted into the National Honor Society in early April. New members are Andrew Medinger, Jared Raynard, Danielle Akers, Sophie Mootz, Bri Reynolds, Madison Colegrove, Josephine Salch, Sam Simpson, Haley Fetty, Wyatt Sturgill and Gracie Hunt. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.
BIKE RIDE: Critical Mass Huntington Monthly Bike Ride takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Ritter Park Fountain. All forms of transportation are welcome to ride the 6-mile, flat-grade course.
RECOGNIZED: Jordan Hairston was one of 790 graduates recognized for earning degrees at the University of Findlay in early May. The Ironton resident received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
SEMINAR: A free virtual seminar begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Morning Pointe Foundation Caregiver Cafe, Ashland. The theme is “Exercising as We Age: The Importance of Active Engagement and Activity for Seniors” with Andrew Klope. To register, visit https://morningpointefoundation.com/morning-pointe-foundation-to-present-webinar-on-the-importance-of-exercise-and-active-engagement-as-we-age/.
LISTED: Zoe Laslo and Hailey Browning, both of South Point, Ohio, were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for their academic excellence. Zoe is working toward a B.S. in education at primary education PK-5, while Hailey is earning a Bachelor of Science in speech path and audiology.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Morse, Jennifer Brumfield, Rebecca Holton, Stephanie Bailey Whiteman, Cale Maybin is 52, Chris Beard leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Rhonda Thomas, Tom Taylor, David Cornell, Naomi F. Dillard, Cali Casto, Kevin Smith, Sharon A. Duesterhaus, Tyler Akers, Josh Dunlap, Drew McClanahan, Zach Booth, Linda Bowen, Doris Halcombe, Ron Prater, Dennis Slagle, Eli Andrew Hawthorne is a teen at 13, Naomi Dillard, Grayson Turner, Margaret McCunn, Marvin Moore.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Nathan and Brendi Nibert, Rick and Helen Arthur.
CHUCKLE: A young boy was pulling his wagon up a hill when one of the back wheels fell off and rolled down the hill. The young boy said: “I’ll be darned.” A local pastor heard him and said: “You should not say that. Next time your wheel falls off say, ‘Praise the Lord.’” The next day the young boy was pulling his wagon up the hill and the wheel fell off and rolled down the hill. The young boy said: “Praise the Lord.” The wheel stopped rolling, turned around, rolled back up the hill and put itself back on the wagon. The young boy, being very surprised by this, exclaimed: “I’ll be darned!”