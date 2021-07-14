85TH: Jeanne Rogers, one of the best senior adults at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and everywhere else, turns 85 years young Wednesday, July 14. Here’s wishing this Barboursville resident has a great day.
MUSIC: Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with Brent Patterson providing music. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
NAMED: Tarabeth Heineman of Wayne County, Marshall University graduate with an undergraduate degree in elementary education with Pre-K certification and master’s degree in reading education, was recently named executive director of June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development at MU. Maggie Luma, originally from Edison, New Jersey, with an undergraduate degree from University of Maryland and master’s in reading education from MU, was appointed chief of staff at the MU Center. Both positions were effective July 1.
VBS: Kindergarteners through grade 6 may attend Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19-23, at Fairland Southern Baptist Church, 10178 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio. The theme is “Torchbearers.” Transportation is available. Call Aimee Hayton, 304-208-4662.
CHANGE: Teresa Pickett, treasurer at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church for seven years, has decided to move into another career venture. Her dedication, faithfulness and knowledge will be greatly missed. Prayers remain with her in the change.
GROUP: Guyan Conservation District and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service host a local work group meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Mitch Stadium picnic shelter, Ceredo. The meeting is designed to discuss conservation programs and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach and Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Call Corine Powell, NRCS district conservationist from Huntington field office, 304-697-6033.
COUSIN: To me, it seems longer than five years since Charles Edward Adkins Jr. of Wayne left this world. This first cousin was found June 2, 2016, in his Wayne apartment, 12 days before his 51st birthday. The father of two sons, of whom he was very proud, remains in my thoughts as I still listen to his voice on my answering machine.
P-A-R-T-Y: Cinderella, Dorothy and friends host a “Princesses in Oz Tea Party” on Saturday, July 17, at Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View honoring “Cinderella” and “The Wizard of Oz” coming to the amphitheater this summer. Sessions are at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Snacks, crafts, story time, photos with characters and more are offered. Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sponsors the event. Tickets are $20, available at www.ghprd.org.
OVER 50: Matthew Dillon, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and longtime employee in the accounting department of The Herald-Dispatch, remains in the 50s (but only by a couple years) as he celebrates his special day Wednesday, July 14. Matt also pastors a church. May this special fellow enjoy his special day.
MEET: Tri-State Chapter 2309 of The Compassionate Friends meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Masks are not required if fully vaccinated but can wear if preferred. Zoom is also available on mobile phone or computer. Contact Kathy, 304-751-6849 or kspence@zoominternet.net.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Keyser Esslinger, Dylan Lee Ratliff is legal at 21, Cory Hanley, Cody Hanley, Steve Osborne, Peggy Trocin, Rachel Cooper, Bill Jeffries, Dr. Erika Harris, Dorothy Long, Levi Richards, Ken Eagleston, Patryk Ray, Cora Pyles turns the big 6-0, Thom Nash.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Roy and Shirley Bledsoe.
CHUCKLE: Following Smith’s physical, Dr. Bernard sent his patient a bill. A month went by without a remittance, so the office sent the first letter … another bill, and then another, and then a fourth, but no payment. Finally, he sent Smith a pathetic letter, claiming desperately strained circumstances and enclosing a shot of his infant daughter. On the back of the snapshot he wrote, “The reason I desperately need the money you owe me!” Barely a week later a response from Smith arrived in the mail. Dr. Bernard ripped it open eagerly and found himself holding a picture of a gorgeous woman in a full-length mink coat. On the back of the photograph the patient had scrawled, “The reason I can’t pay!”