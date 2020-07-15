Community News
DEAN’S LIST: Three Kentuckians and one West Virginian were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. They include Tanner Henderson and Camryn Neeley, both of Catlettsburg; Joseph Mosier of Grayson; and Sydney Maynard of Milton. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
RELEASE: P. Buckley Moss, renowned artist traveling the country to visit up to 20 galleries for special shows and also known for her portrayals of the Amish and tranquil landscapes, returns to Huntington this weekend. The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at 3rd Avenue Art Gallery and Custom Framing by Jenkins. She releases her new painting, “Huntington’s Veteran Memorial Arch,” during her show appearance. Contact 740-442-2438 or pattidelcheccolo@gmail.com.
STUDENTS: Three local students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Pensacola Christian College, Pensacola, Florida. They are Malorie Branson and Alysa Stilwell, both of Barboursville; and Atticus Van De Brake of Ashland.
CONCERT: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Night Series continues with a concert featuring Next Level at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Gates open at 6 p.m. Snacks and cash bar are available. General admission is $5; free to FAC members.
NEIGHBOR: It doesn’t seem that Tim Effingham, of Ona, walks as much in the neighborhood or as fast as he did last year, but maybe it’s because another year of age is creeping up. In fact, this friendly and hardworking neighbor blows out birthday candles Thursday, July 16. One wouldn’t know he’s fully retired from State Electric after several years of service as he stays busier than ever. He also assists with activities at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, as well as being its custodian. Tim and wife, Maureen, are wonderful neighbors. May this Christian fellow be treated to a day of rest, relaxation and dinner on the town.
MOVED: The date for the Broadway musical “Waitress” has been moved from Nov. 19, 2020, to Feb. 15, 2021. It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Sponsored by Northstar Anesthesia, Dr. David and Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Brooke Leaberry, iHeart Radio, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch and Marshall Artists Series, the event costs $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42. Call 304-696-3326.
GRAD: Hannah Villars Carter, wife of Andrew Carter and guest singer at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Congratulations for this accomplishment.
IMMUNIZATIONS: The first of four drive-thru immunization clinics hosted by Cabell- Huntington Health Department begins Wednesday, July 15. It is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central City Elementary School.
LISTED: Five Putnam County residents were among more than 2,610 undergraduate students at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester. The Hurricane high-achieving students are Gracyn Courtright and Lauren Duespohl, both majoring in mathematical economics; Katelynn Vest, majoring in biology; Julia Acevedo, majoring in neuroscience; and Ashlyn Pechon, majoring in psychology. To be named to this list, students earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Manley Eng, Randy Qimby, Jonathan Aya-Ay, Madeline Hill, Mary Beth Kuhn, Pierce Cory, Larry Yost, Lynn Clay, Susan Coleman, Kevin Crouse, Connie Dillon, Sara Dean, Chris Folio, Jane Gillispie, FaLena Perry, Paula Wheeler, Molly Maddox.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Terri Stanley, Angel and Michael Willis, Dwight and Christine Kirtley celebrate No. 21.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Bayliss Jr., Cathy Daley, Lauren Turley, Terry Turley, Ian Noble, Betty Howerton, Vivian Atkinson, Kara Dutton, Megan Hazelett, Bill Deel, Peggy Hicks, Eldon Paugh, Norman Alexander, Joseph Lazaro, Brittany Byrd hits the mid-30 mark at 35, Irene Dacci is two into the 90s at 92, Jo Wheeler with World of Wheels car show, Kyler Jason Long is 18, Ronald Plybon crosses the 70 mark to 71, Catina Naegele, Beth Reizman, Jack Shumaker.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Buck and Cathy Conard, Reid and Leigh Frye celebrate No. 15, Klu and Joanie Hardin (1993), Jarrett and Jessica Baisden (2016), Cliff and Connie Mol, Tom and Gloria Pauley.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katherine Auvil, Trevor Lewis, Maddox Richard, Sierra Fisher, Michael Gibson, Karen Marsh, Katie Spencer, Daniel Vance, Laura Darby, Ruth Gilbert, Jeanette Rickard, Colton Brady Shaffer, Carolyn Dornon, Barbara Thornburgh, Rachel McDonald, Zelda McKenna, Carolyn Jean Walters, Lyndsay Trogan, Robin Crouch, Margie Olmstead, Glenna Hendrick, Tim McDonald.
CHUCKLE: Ben was involved in a bad accident, but the doctor told him that he would have him walking again in no time. It was true. Ben said, “I had to sell my car to pay his bill.”