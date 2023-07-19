CAMP: Marshall University Volleyball Program hosts a two-day “Elite Camp” for girls ages 13-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22. and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 23, at Cam Henderson Center. The non-refundable fee is $210. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. A lunch break is available from noon to 1 p.m. No lunch is provided. Contact Bijonae Jones, jonesbi@marshall.edu, or marshallvolleyballcamps@gmail.com.
VERY HIGH HONORS: After all the accomplishments Abigail Faith Rebekah “Abby” Bell, daughter of Sarah Gensler Mariani and granddaughter of Norma Gensler of St. Paul Lutheran Church, received from high school, she should have no issues in making it big in college. Abby graduated from Huntington High School with very high honors and was a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honorary and Cross-Stitch Club. She also was a dancer with Huntington Dance Theater 15 years. She plans to attend Marshall University in the fall to major in exercise physiology. She hopes to become a physical therapist as a fourth-generation son/daughter of MU. She was also chosen as a member of MU’s Dance Team as an incoming freshman for the 2023-24 year.
