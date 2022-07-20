The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Ona’s Bethesda United Methodist Church offers a weekend VBS from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Those attending may also worship at the church Sunday morning, July 24. The theme is “Hay Day: Growing on Friendship with Jesus.”

RECOGNIZED: Four Ashland residents were among 86 students to be named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They include Caleb Kiser, Jada Miller, Joe Nance and Maddy Shaffer. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

