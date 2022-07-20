VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Ona’s Bethesda United Methodist Church offers a weekend VBS from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Those attending may also worship at the church Sunday morning, July 24. The theme is “Hay Day: Growing on Friendship with Jesus.”
RECOGNIZED: Four Ashland residents were among 86 students to be named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They include Caleb Kiser, Jada Miller, Joe Nance and Maddy Shaffer. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
LIVE MUSIC: In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Kings Island, live music returns to the 10,000-seat Timberwolf Amphitheatre, presented by Platform Beer Company. Concert tickets are available to general public and includes free parking after 5 p.m. and exclusive entrance to Amphitheatre before each show begins. The Concert Series features 3 Doors Down with Candlebox at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Skillet and Jordan St. Cyr are featured at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Gates open at 6 p.m. Contact www.visitkingsisland.com.
CONCERT: As part of the free 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, Shelem with Dinero Romero perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
BLESSING: Carolyn Byrd Williamson, someone I count a blessing to have among my circle of Christian friends although I still haven’t met, is on the birthday list Wednesday, July 20. This special lady, an employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics for nearly 50 years, is a lot of things to lots of people. Carolyn lost her husband, Alan Williamson, after a short and sudden illness, and the hurt still remains after nearly two years. May her special day bring much happiness, love, togetherness and fun, as the following days continue with fond memories and many friendships.
GALA: Boyd County Animal Shelter hosts “The Fur Ball” benefit gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Boyd County Convention and Arts Center, Catlettsburg, Ky. Tickets, which include dinner/Mexican food bar with choice of fijitas or tacos, open bar, DJ and silent auctions, are $60 each or $100 for two, Proceeds benefit the welfare of animals in Boyd County and provides community assistance for injured animals and spay and neuter services. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/BoydCountyShelter.
HOT SUMMER NIGHT: French Art Colony continues its “Hot Summer Nights” Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the covered outdoor pavilion, Gallipolis, Ohio. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performing this week is Laurie Mae Hoover. Admission is $5 and free to FAC members. A cash bar and snacks are available for purchase from a local food truck.
ART SALE: Huntington Museum of Art hosts a fine art sale of works by Michael Cornfeld, a retired Marshall University professor teaching from 1967-2009, associate dean of College of Fine Arts 2004-2009 and president of HMA board of trustees 2010-2012, this weekend. Works include drawings in pastel, charcoal and colored pencils and a selection of prints he created. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 22-23, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24. A portion of the proceeds benefit the museum. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GRADS: Katy Limanen, Jacob Bock and Cameron McClanahan, all affiliated with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Hurricane High School earlier this year. Congratulations to these three and may each be successful in their future plans.
SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR: Holly Forbes, born and raised in Ashland, Ky., and currently living in Argillite, Ky., and mother of two, performs during Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Harris Riverfront Park. Holly is winner of Season 21 of the Voice. Tickets are $59.50 for table of 10; $63.50, table of 8; $45 reserved; $20 general admission; $56 group reserved or $16 group general admission.
RIVERBOAT RIDE: BB Riverboats hosts a summer tour of Belle of Cincinnati flagship featuring sightseeing and/or freshly-made cuisine Thursday-Friday, July 21-22, at Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $46 and $29 children for lunch; $29 and $23 children for sightseeing; or $63 and $45 children for dinner.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Allison Brown, Lily Bryan, Mike Cartwright, Barbie Newhouse, Eli Valent, Zach West, David Hannan, Barbara Jarvis, Patricia Smith, Michael Grome, Josh Brunetti, Drew Harker, Jeanne Anne Rutherford, Kicker Chiles, Barbara Gunn, Evadeen Kesler, Ashleigh Bailey-Bannon, Bryan Mowdy turns 52, Melanie Archer, Daniel Parlock is two under 30 (28), Jimmy Smoot is nearing 80 but short by two (78), Gavin Boshell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brice and Amy Dowis, Stan and Syd Hanson (1957), Dwayne and Lisa Templeton.
CHUCKLE: No dictionary has ever been able to define the difference between “complete” and “finished.” However, in a linguistic conference, held in London some years ago and attended by some of the best linguists in the world, a Guyanese named Samsundar Balgobin, was the clever winner. His final challenge was this: Some say there is no difference between “complete” and “finished.” Please explain the difference in a way that is easy to understand. His response was: “When you marry the right woman, you are ‘complete.’ If you marry the wrong woman, you are ‘finished.’ And, when the right woman catches you with the wrong woman, you are ‘completely finished.’ “
