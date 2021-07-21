“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: Songwriters Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, Erin and The Wildfire and Christian Lopez, Berkeley County native, are featured at the first of three new shows for “Mountain Stage” on Sunday, July 25, at Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Kathy Mattea, country star originally from West Virginia, is the host. Advance tickets are $25 or $35 day of show. Visit mountainstage.org.
DIRECTOR: Andrew Steele, former director of media for Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and lifelong Tri-State resident, was recently appointed director of tourism with Boyd County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Marshall University graduate was a project manager in the market research field with McMillion Research from 2012 to 2016.
MOVIE: It’s “Princess Movie Weekend” with Disney’s “Cinderella” beginning at dusk Friday, July 23, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Famous and familiar faces visit prior to the event for a princes meet and greet. Bring camera, chair or blanket and movie snacks. Vendors are also available.
LISTED: Alexis Henson, of South Point, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University. To be recognized for this distinction, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
ELECTED: Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson, first elected to that position in 2012, was recently elected to the West Virginia Association of Counties board.
CONCERT: Jamie Baxter and Paul Pace are featured during this week’s Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
NAMED: Danielle Blake, of Huntington, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To qualify for this list, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. She graduated with an Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
JAZZY: The Jazz Alley Series continues at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center with Cynthia Sayer Trio at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35.
INDUCTED: Two local graduates entered the United States Naval Academy on June 30 for Induction Day, to begin Plebe (freshman class) Summer, six weeks of basic Midshipmen training. Jackson Shouldis, Cabell Midland High grad, and Jonathan Howat, Hurricane High grad, have no access to television, movies, internet or music, and restricted access to cellphones as they are permitted only to make three calls during the six weeks, which helps in preparation of their first academic year at the academy.
RETURN: Tai chi classes instructed by Carolyn Davidson return from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, during the farmers market season at Central City. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water. The free one-hour class is sponsored by Old Central City Association and Cabell County Community Service Organization.
MEMORIES: Remembering Dorothy Bills Swanson always brings a smile to my face as she was a big part of the growing up of my sisters and me. This cousin, residing in Mechanicsville, Virginia, at time of her passing July 21, 2020, was a longtime resident of the Huntington and South Point areas. She was the only daughter of seven children born to a special great-aunt, the late Cynthia Bills of Lincoln County. Dorothy was a retired hairdresser with many years of making folks beautiful on the outside. Dorothy, a wonderful woman with a big heart and winning smile, would have turned 91 years old June 4.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paul Arthur meets the mid-70 mark (75), Jena Herman, Jeremy Spears, Steve Napier, Brett Campbell, Demetrius Brockman, Chase Hendricks, Jimmy Adams, Henry Alexander Roberts, Veronica Neale, Al Bacon, Jack Mease, Cynthia Rogers, Andrea Clay, Logan McFann, Beth Pitzer, Savanna Rose, Michael Hinson, Anthony Wells, Steve Wells, Wild Bill Templeton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Karl and Lana Egnatoff, Mic and Kristi Boshell (2001), Bob and Gail Samson.
CHUCKLE: After trying a new shampoo for the first time, this woman fired off an enthusiastic letter of approval to the manufacturer. Her husband laughed at her and said the letter will end up in a trash bin of some low-level secretary. Several weeks later she came home from work to a large carton in the middle of the floor. Inside were free samples of the many products the company produced: soaps, detergents, toothpaste and paper items. “Well, what do you say to that?” the wife asked, smiling. “Next time, you should write a letter to General Motors,” came a reply.