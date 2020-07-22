Community News
CONCERT: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series continues Thursday, July 23, with a concert featuring Brent Patterson at 6:30 p.m. in Gallipolis, Ohio. Gates open at 6 p.m. Snacks and cash bar are available. Admission is $5 and free to FAC members.
54TH: As Dallas and Patty Cassidy, of Wayne, reflect on 54 years of marriage, may every memory bring a smile and strength for another 54 years. The celebration of lasting love is observed Wednesday, July 22. Fifty-four years and still together is a great achievement, showing love, commitment, sharing and trusting. Dallas, loved by co-workers and customers at Mountaineer Gas where he retired after many years, and Patty, retired radiology transcriptionist from Cabell Huntington Hospital, are parents of two sons, four grandsons and a granddaughter. Here’s praying for a great day, with many more to follow using the same ingredients for a happy marriage.
GALA: The annual gala sponsored by Cabell County Public Library has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Refunds are offered if donors prefer. If desired, notify library by Aug. 25. Call Norma Casto, special events coordinator, or Judy Rule, director, 304-528-5700.
70TH: If Dale and Dorothy Musgrave, Monel Park residents for 50-plus years, had the chance to do it all over, they would do the same — as their marriage was patterned after God’s plan. In fact, the Christian couple observes a 70th anniversary Wednesday, July 22. The formal wedding performed by the late Pastor Carl Midkiff and the late Rev. Walker Beaver was the first in the new 26th Street Baptist Church. Dale, now at a whopping 93 years young, was pianist, singer and director of Gospel Harmony Boys but sang his last song at age 91. Dorothy, now 89, was a supporter of sorts for Dale. They are parents of Steven Dale (Ann) Musgrave and the late Debbie Musgrave. They also have four grandsons, five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. May their love, happiness, fond memories and continued walk with the Lord just get sweeter and sweeter every day.
GRAD: Kaden Salmons is a very high honors graduate from Cabell Midland High School, where he was on the School Mass Communication Team, 2019 Yearbook Staff and member of National Honor Society 2016-18. He was the Homecoming School Spirit winner and ran cross country and track. Active in the Salt Rock Community Church and 4-H, he received the TV and Mass Communication Award, Promise Scholarship and A. Michael Perry Scholarship. The son of Jason and Amy Salmons of Beulah Ann Baptist Church plans to study mass communication and journalism at Marshall University.
GOSPEL: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a gospel sing from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 540 31st St. to collect toys for the foundation’s Angels for Christmas. An open concession stand and silent cake auction are also offered. New, unwrapped toys for children of all ages are accepted. Donations are also accepted. Singers include Ed Caldwell, Wayne Craft, Kept and Protected, Ricky Alley, Bruce Penley Jr., Brenda Meng, Samuel Hagley, and Traci and Wayne Bowen. COVID-19 safety rules and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Call April Craft, director, 304-962-5291.
TWINS: A couple years ago at a birthday party for their Wayne County grandmother, Betty Adkins, I had the privilege of meeting Kayla and Kody Adkins. How they added sunshine and joy to the visit. Thursday, July 23, the twins celebrate their 31st birthday. May it be filled with love, happiness, surprises and fun.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Patterson, Laura Adkins, Sharon Caldwell, the Rev. Jane McColgan, Amy Ward, Tim Arthur, Kayce Scarberry Beltz begins the second teen year at 14, Mike Woodard, Karen Hale, Kristi Boshell, Gary Edgell, Abby Mills, Bailey Philyaw, Jennifer Ball Haner, Caroline Auvil, Kent Schamp, Patty Anderson, Carolyn Karr, Betty Strain, Christie Jones, Mikey Curtis turns 35.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Adam and Stacey Holley, Brian and Amy Kelly celebrate 20, Jeff and Toni Madden, owners of HoneyBaked Ham, Steve and Stacy Morrison, Scott and Autumn Pittman, Kody and Shelby Adkins celebrate No. 4.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nick Clark, Jan Mayes, Brenda Adkins, Kirston Bess, Barbara Townsend, Erin Bradley, Mike Baker, Kirstyn Bess, Michelle Jackson, Chase Maddox, Grace Payne, Said Phillips, Dan Jordan, Mike Kelly, Bobby Kennedy, Andrew West, Rodney Montgomery hits the mid-60 mark at 65.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Jill Newman, Jim and MaryLou Shepherd, Ben and Becca Wilson, Todd and Kathy Lester.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Woodson Proctor turns 63, Sherri Hagley, Alana Mooney, Dick Gilkerson, Randy Hall, Laekyn Scarberry, Kendra Schamp, Betsy Brown, Phil Holmes, Aaron Williamson, Daniel Spoor, Teri Shelton, Cierra Stevens, Gloria Harris, Elizabeth Hamlin, Kati Higdon, Brent Smith, Sheila Wheeler.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brandon and Shelley Porter, Linda and George Armstead.
CHUCKLE: The baby octopus complained to the creator about being an octopus. God asked, “What’s so bad about being an octopus?” The octopus replied, “Do you have any idea how long it takes me to wash my hands before dinner?”