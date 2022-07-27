The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HIGHER UP: Congratulations to nine individuals affiliated with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church as they graduated earlier this year from higher education. Graduates included Christopher Clark, bachelor of science in molecular biology, Cedarville University; Virginia Anne Cunningham, Ph.D. in astronomy from University of Maryland; Matthew Duespohl, master of public health in infectious disease pathogenesis and eradication, University of Pittsburgh; Jamie Herman, Campbell University School of Law, Raleigh, NC; Lauren Freeman, master of arts in teaching, Marshall University; Connor Kenaston, Ph.D. in American History, University of Virginia; Carissa Lawhon, bachelor of science in nursing, West Virginia University; Katelynn Nicole Sette, bachelor of science in biochemistry with minor in microbiology, Mississippi State University; and Allison Elizabeth Weiss, bachelor of science in nursing, West Virginia Wesleyan College.

PARTY: Put on those dancin’ shoes for a rock and roll party Saturday, July 30. The Swivel Rockers perform from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Barboursville Moose Lodge, 4341 U.S. 60 East, Eastern Heights Shopping Center. Admission is free.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

