HIGHER UP: Congratulations to nine individuals affiliated with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church as they graduated earlier this year from higher education. Graduates included Christopher Clark, bachelor of science in molecular biology, Cedarville University; Virginia Anne Cunningham, Ph.D. in astronomy from University of Maryland; Matthew Duespohl, master of public health in infectious disease pathogenesis and eradication, University of Pittsburgh; Jamie Herman, Campbell University School of Law, Raleigh, NC; Lauren Freeman, master of arts in teaching, Marshall University; Connor Kenaston, Ph.D. in American History, University of Virginia; Carissa Lawhon, bachelor of science in nursing, West Virginia University; Katelynn Nicole Sette, bachelor of science in biochemistry with minor in microbiology, Mississippi State University; and Allison Elizabeth Weiss, bachelor of science in nursing, West Virginia Wesleyan College.
PARTY: Put on those dancin’ shoes for a rock and roll party Saturday, July 30. The Swivel Rockers perform from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Barboursville Moose Lodge, 4341 U.S. 60 East, Eastern Heights Shopping Center. Admission is free.
CANDLES: Jamie Lou Adkins of Wayne, employee with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, should have at least 50 candles on her birthday cake Wednesday, July 27, to see how much air she has in the lungs. One of three daughters of Betty Adkins of Wayne and the late James Adkins is a cousin of mine. Always the same on each meeting, Jamie is being wished a super day with dreams being fulfilled and wishes coming true.
NIGHT OUT: Ashland Police Department hosts National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Central Park, by the amphitheater near Crabbe Elementary School. Music, inflatables, children’s activities, hot dogs and refreshments are available.
FIREFIGHTERS: A new class of probationary firefighters was recently welcomed to the Huntington Fire Department with a ceremony hosted by Mayor Steve Williams and Fire Chief Greg Fuller. The firefighters — Adin Dain Sperry, Timothy Christian Clark, Braedon Taylor Johnson, Christopher Chase Wilson and Michael Andrew Neace — begin training at Huntington Fire Academy before serving a three-year apprentice in the department. Michael Garrett Rowe was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. This class brings the number of Huntington firefighters to 87.
EXHIBIT: “POW!” Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection is displayed Saturday, July 30, through Oct. 25, at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit features original comic book art, comic strips and sequential drawings created by some of America’s most noted comic artists, including Bob Kane, Ernie Chan and Neil Adams from HMA’s Michael Reynolds Collection of American Popular Culture. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
WELCOMED: Patricia Proctor was one of three members welcomed into the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications Hall of Fame. She will be inducted into the hall during a ceremony scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, in Don Morris Room of Memorial Student Center. Patricia, a 1987 SOJMC graduate, is the founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at MU. After law school, she was a law clerk and worked at various law firms before returning to MU in 2011. She was also honored for her legal work by Best Lawyers in America and by Super Lawyers.
GOLF: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts a mini golf scramble from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Chesapeake Golf Range. Sponsors include Lawrence County Commissions, Marathon, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and Quality Care Nursing Services. Call 740-377-4550.
FILL-IN: While Pastor Tracy Mills was away from Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) hiking the Virginia mountains, Jana Stoner ministered Sunday, July 24. There’s no doubt this minister was welcomed with open arms.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Donnetta Spence turns 50, Kevin Joe Hawthorne is 51, Case Mann, George Linsenmeyer, Diana Richards, Elizabeth Mayes, Ethan Fleckenstein, Tracy Jones, Jon Bradley, Anders Lindberg, DeLaney Utley, Don Vargo, Larry Carrico, Vern Campbell, Curtis Clark, Jarrett Baisden, Brenda McClain, Dustin Meadows, John Chambers, Carrie Miller is 54, Lana Sue Adkins is 64, Josh Anderson, Rob Marsh, Larry Queen.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dudley and Rita Vititoe, Todd and Becky Lilly.
CHUCKLE: Two friends decided to go on a fishing trip. They rented the necessary equipment: rods, reels, rowboat, car and even a cabin in the woods. They spent a fortune. The first day they went fishing, they had no luck and didn’t catch anything. The same thing happened on the next day, and the next. This continued each day until finally, on the last day of their vacation, one of the men caught a fish. As they drove home, they became really depressed. One turned to the other and said, “Do you realize that catching this one lousy fish cost us almost a thousand dollars?” The other friend replied, “Wow, I guess it’s a good thing we didn’t catch any more!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
