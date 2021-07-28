GOSPEL: The Roten Boys, Rowsey Family and Dustin Lambert are featured during Cabell County Fair’s gospel night from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at West Virginia Pumpkin Park, Milton. Admission is $8; $5 ages 55 and older; and free ages 5 and younger.
LISTED: Katelyn Ferguson, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. She graduated with an Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: The second of three new “Mountain Stage” shows features Steve Earle and The Dukes, John R. Miller, Malcolm Holcombe and Bella White on Sunday, Aug. 1, at Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Kathy Mattea, country star originally from West Virginia, is the host. Advance tickets are $25, or $35 day of show. Visit mountainstage.org.
GREETINGS: Paul Stephens, father to Dale Stephens with the West Virginia House of Delegates for many years, celebrates a birthday Wednesday, July 28. Greetings for a blessed day, with many more to follow.
CONCERT: Billy Drysdale and Rick Huckaby are featured during this week’s Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
RECOGNITION: A Barboursville resident was recognized for making the dean’s list at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for the spring semester. Ava Ratcliff, Huntington High School graduate, is a senior majoring in nursing. To qualify for this list, students must receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
MUSIC: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, with music by Big Planet. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and others.
92ND: Naomi Dillard, another fantastic Fifth Avenue Baptist senior adult, celebrated her 92nd birthday July 13. Here’s hoping it was as fantastic as she is.
LOSS: My heart was saddened to hear about the loss of Evelyn Paugh, dear friend of at least 50 years. After surviving colon cancer and other health issues, Evelyn lived to be nearly 100 years old. The retired Herald-Dispatch employee with nearly 30 years’ service passed into the arms of Jesus on June 20 at age 98. She was a friend like no other with high morals and excellent work ethic, love, caring and kind heart, always willing to lend a helping hand. She never failed to wish me a happy birthday either by phone or card. Although I have many happy thoughts of “Granny,” as she was known by friends, one stands out at the top … when she was unable to care for herself, she took her sister, the late Glenna Ray, in and gave her the utmost love and care until she passed away. This great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend will be missed but is free from pain, suffering, heartache and disappointment.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angie Hunt, Richard Anderson, Cathie Barrios, Jim Blake, Scott Webber with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics spins the last of the 40s at 49, Doug Freeman, Doug Harvey, Elise Atha, Clint Meadows turns 32, Brenda Harlow, Britney Ariana Spence becomes 25, Heather Miller, Sara Covington, Pat Holland, Blake Kennedy, Jennifer Kimble, Margie Vit, Monty Vickers.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Debi Niece Morris celebrate No. 19, Norman and Paulette Fulks were married 51 years ago.
THOUGHT: Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life, but will surely add life to your years.