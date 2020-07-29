Community News
GIVEAWAY: “Farmers to Families Food Boxes” featuring fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy are given on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30. The drive-thru-style pickup is available at South Point Food Fair, 409 Solida Road. Recipients must show photo identification or utility bill with address. The giveaways are sponsored by Ironton-Lawrence County CAO and USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. Call CAO, 740-532-3140.
ARRIVAL: Justin and Bethany Cox of New Baptist Church became new parents of Nolan Maddox Cox, born May 10. May this little bundle of joy bring happiness, love and memories to the family.
GOSPEL: The 14th annual outdoor gospel sing begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing, Milton. Featured are Gospel Harmony and Humphreys. Bring a lawn chair.
CONCERT: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Series features Matthew Adam Metheney at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Gates open at 6 p.m. Cash bar and snacks are available. Admission is $5 and free to FAC members.
MOVED: Wyatt, Candy and David Kmen, longtime servants at Our Lady of Catholic Church, are moving to North Carolina. Many thanks are offered for their countless hours of volunteerism as director of Faith Formation, CCD teacher, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and more. They are wished the best in their relocation, but they will be missed. May God’s blessings be granted on the next chapter of their lives.
MARKET: The Vault Market and Third and Center host The Market After Dark from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 211 Center St., Ironton.
CELEBRATION: Alan and Barbara Meek have made it to another anniversary as they celebrate Wednesday, July 29. (Barbara had another celebration this month — her birthday July 25). Alan, retired law enforcement officer for many years, and Barbara, both members of New Baptist Church in Huntington, are being wished God’s continued blessings and the best of everything on this special day.
FRIENDS: Math was never one of my strengths, but if my skills are correct this time, my precious and longtime friend, Shirley Stiltner, may be leaving one age group to begin another as she becomes another year “younger” Thursday, July 30. One of the best Christian friends anyone could ever be blessed with, this Salt Rock resident has been an encourager, inspiration and leader during my Christian life. Shirley’s husband, George Lucian, passed away July 29, 2009 (one day before her birthday). Lucian was a wonderful friend throughout the years and often picked up my sister and me for church and its activities. Here’s sending appreciation, birthday wishes, love and happiness her way, with much more to come.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Bruce III, Robbie Roy, Bill Richards, Billie Bower, Carlie Arkell, Jacob Campbell, Michael Stephenson, Ed Montgomery, Patty Steel, Cara Cheung, Scott Hesson, Sharon Jones Shockley, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Stu Gore, Bob Rice, Isaiah Coleman, Stephanie Meadows, Jim O’Lynn celebrates No. 85.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Joann Chambers celebrate No. 65.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leigh Ratcliff, Charlotte Aldridge, Sally O. Cyrus, Jo Ann Cook, David Dunn, Viki Caldwell, Sara Loftus, Robby Blankenship, Rachel Grose, Morgan Kimble, Nathan Neville, MaryLou Shepherd, Charlotte Aldridge, Sally Cyrus, Mary Moffat Jones, Barbara Korstanje.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dick and Pat Meredith celebrate No. 65, Darrell and Sherry Walden, Gene and Patty Journell celebrate No. 44, Jody and Bree Ogle.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ruthann Townsend, Cynthia Kirk, Alexander Carr, AJ Prestera, Braydon Alan Adkins becomes double toothpicks at 11, Teresa Byrd Mahoney is still in the 50s at 58, Mark Conner, Brett Faulknier, Helen Sebastian, Nicole Spurgeon, Richard Jimison, Scott Fizer, Maycle Mason, Bill Byrd, Bill Myers, Brittani Withers, Jessica Spoor.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Gina Crews, Lonnie and Gerrie Ward, both retired Cabell County educators of Milton, celebrate No. 55.
CHUCKLE: When the Millers moved into their larger home, little Brian was telling Grandma about the new place. “It’s really great,” he said. “Meg has her own room, the twins have their own room and I have my own room.” Then he lowered his voice and confided, “It’s too bad, though, because Mom and Dad still have to share theirs.”