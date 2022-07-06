CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District celebrates Christmas in July at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Ritter Park Shelter 2. A Christmas craft, followed by an outdoor showing at dusk of the holiday classic “Elf,” are offered, as is a surprise visitor. Admission is free. Concessions are available for purchase. Wear your ugliest Christmas T-shirt. Bring chairs or blankets. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, 304-696-5954 or lpatrick@ghprd.org.
GRAD: Randall Fountaine, of Huntington, graduated from Bismarck State College with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in energy management during the 82nd commencement ceremony in mid-May. Congratulations, Randall, on this achievement.
DEGREED: Hollyann Lunsford, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was one of 546 undergraduates awarded degrees from Flagler College at St. Augustine, Florida, in early May. Graduating cum laude, Hollyann received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and criminology.
JAZZ: Another performance from the Jazz Alley Series at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9. An “Ambassador of Jazz,” Michael Tracy has more than 45 years of performing and teaching experience and is featured with the Brazilian Band. Tickets are $35; $15 students. Doors open at 7 p.m.
RECOGNIZED: Andrew Miller, a senior studying exercise science at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, was among more than 1,200 students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring semester. To be eligible, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade point average and no incompletes.
LECTOR: Congratulations to Ron Piaskowski of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He takes the next step in the diaconate and is conferred a lector at the church.
DINNER: VFW Post 9738 Auxiliary offers a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the post, 227 Main St. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $12. Carry-outs are available. Proceeds support veterans’ programs. Call 304-523-9738.
HONORED: Emily Chapman, of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the dean’s honor list for the spring semester at Cedarville University in Ohio. This recognition requires students to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
FUNDRAISER: Here it is midsummer and Huntington Museum of Art offers a cocktail party fundraiser titled “A Midsummer Night’s Museum” from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Musical entertainment and silent auction are also offered. Tickets for the event, sponsored by Compton Office Machine and Moses AutoMall of Huntington, are $75, available at the museum or at Eventbrite. Proceeds benefit the museum’s operating expenses. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
LISTED: An Ona resident was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the spring semester. Lilly Ryan is working toward a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
