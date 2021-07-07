FAIR: Lawrence County Fair is back Saturday, July 10, through Saturday, July 17, at Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville, Ohio. Animal projects, petting zoo, pony rides and pig races are offered daily. Other events include crowning of fair queens, tractor and truck pull, lawn mower derby, Cincinnati Circus’ fire show, wrestling, monster truck rally, Diamond J. Ranch Rodeo and more. Daily admission is $10. Season tickets are $40. Parking is $5.
100TH: Harriet Tucker, local music instructor/musician in the Tri-State for many years and wife to the late Charles Tucker, celebrated her first triple-digit birthday in June. Here’s hoping her 100-year celebration was as special as she has been to students and others throughout her life.
MUSIC: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, with Next Level performing. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free for FAC members.
PITCHER: Just finishing her sophomore year at Kentucky Christian University, where she made the president’s list and remains on the softball roster as pitcher, Bryn Osburn leaves the teen years behind. The oldest daughter of Mick and Tammy Osburn and sister to Brooklyn, of Kenova, turns 20 years old Wednesday, July 7. This blue-eyed darling continues to be a go-getter as she also gives pitching lessons to upcoming younger children and babysits. “Nana Peg” Osburn, also of Kenova, is very proud of her granddaughter and hopes her 20th is as special as she is.
CAMP: Lemonade Stand Camp, open to ages 3-7, continues from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday, July 9, at Huntington Dance Theatre. The cost is $60. Contact huntington-dance1981@gmail.com or 304-522-4230.
GREETINGS: It’s time again to send happy birthday greetings to Marsha McGuffin, of Huntington. The wife of a special friend, Chris McGuffin, becomes another year older Wednesday, July 7. May it be a wonderful day and year for this wonderful lady.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Virginia Reynolds, who passed away June 19 at the age of 81. The Salt Rock resident was a hardworking mother of three children and wife to her late husband, Eugene. I remember this kind lady when I lived in Salt Rock and can still remember her helping her husband in the fields with her daughter by her side. Her memory will live on in the lives and hearts of many.
MEET: General Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Galloway Insurance, 537 9th St. Robert Thompson discusses his book, “Twelve Pole Terror, The Legend of Rebel Bill Smith.” Books are also available for sale.
VBS: “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Together” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 12-16, at Kellogg Church of God. Call Lovevona Eaves, 304-412-1746, or Wanda Wells, 304-634-1975.
GRAD: Benjamin Taylor, son of Randy and Stephanie Taylor and grandson of Mike McClung Sr., all of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School with very high honors. He plans to major in engineering at Marshall University.
BAND: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring Shelby Lore continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Travis Barclay, Melissa Dawn Bates nears the mid-40 mark at 44, Had Dale, Betsy Grandstaff, Mallory Matthews, Lynn Salmons, Susan Morgan, Patrick Fisher, Leon Smith, Joe McDonie, Terry McFann, Cheryl Cook Ferguson, Bill McDaniel with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, is two over the 50-mark (52).
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Barb Townsend, Matt and Whitney Stead, Daniel and Shirley Webster, readers of this column, celebrate their 59-year anniversary.
CHUCKLE: The teacher asked Charlie, “How old were you on your last birthday?” He said, “8.” The teacher said, “How old will you be on your next birthday?” Charlie answered “10.” “That’s impossible,” said the teacher. “No, it isn’t,” replied Charlie. “I’m 9 today.”