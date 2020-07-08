Community News
DINNER: What’s for dinner? Baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, rolls, coleslaw, coffee, tea and dessert are on the menu for the Friday night dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. July 10 at VFW Post 9738, 227 Main St., Guyandotte. The cost is $9; $4.50 ages 10 and younger. Carry-out is available. Proceeds support veterans’ programs. To order, call 304-523-9738.
EMAIL: Lenda Burns recently emailed this kind and encouraging note: “Thank you for your column. It brightens my day.” It also brightens my day to hear that folks continue to enjoy the column. Thanks for reading.
MEET: AARP Huntington Chapter meets at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. New members are welcome. Chapter dues are $5 annually. Call Jane Cleghon, president, 304-526-1023.
NAMED: Four Kentucky residents were named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. Recognition was given to Courtney McCall, Thomas Kinder and Karie Stidham, all of Ashland; and Kaylee Sturgill, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
RETIRED: After 47 years with Ohio Valley Banc Corp., Jeffrey E. Smith has retired as its chairman. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School, served in the ROTC and joined the bank Jan. 2, 1973. He held many positions during his career, including manager, executive vice president, president, chairman and CEO. This longtime banker has been replaced by Thomas E. Wiseman.
SERVICE: A commissioning service for Sean Sutherland, who has answered the Lord’s call to serve as a missionary with Filter of Hope, takes place Sunday, July 12, at River Cities Community Church.
POLICE: Avery Meadows, previously with Marshall University Police Department, is currently the newest police officer with Barboursville Police Department. He graduated from Mountwest Community and Technical College with a criminal justice degree.
DEAN’S LIST: Residents of Proctorville, Chesapeake and South Point, Ohio, recently were among 2,090 students named to the dean’s list at Marshall University for the spring semester. The Proctorville residents earning the distinction included Erin T. Ross, Jane M. Carney, Zackary C. Lycans, Sarah A. Pierce, Jessica D. Bush, Jenna B. Minigh, Chase W. Shepherd, Caelan A. Rohde, Faith N. Kincaid, Mackenzie T. Still, Zachary L. Lambert, Kali N. King, Tracy H. Picklesimer, Andrew C. Shortridge, Jordan L. Riley, Olivia G. Marcum, Arianna D. Lee, Heath A. Sprinkle, Elizabeth H. Ross, Alyssa N. Kitchen, Kendall M. Cleary. Those from South Point were Devin J. Schoener, Timothy J. Vancooney, Sophia Wise, Mason S. Matney, Jerycka S. Morrison, Austin D. Shumway, Cait P. Adkins, Savanah F. Hutchison, Sophia M. Combs, Emalee B. Morella, Abigail R. Cassidy, Douglas R. Fairchild, Andrew J. Waller, Sara M. Durst, Jonathan T. Walters, Zane T. Watson, Madaline N. Lange, Joshua C. Sword, Ariel L. Schoener. Making the list from Chesapeake were Alexis N. Eubank, Ian R. Brewer, Kaitlyn M. Kilgore, Haley G. Lees, Barbara J. Templeton, Brody B. Willett, Ryleigh P. Swann, Macin L. Donohue, MacKenzie J. Turley, Tilman L. Gillette, Justin M. Riley, Jonah N. Hurula, Sydney N. Johnson, Gracie A. Marinich, Brandon L. Griffiths, Madisyn S. Johnson, Katie S. Kelley, Corey G. Manns, Laura B. Bowling, Dustin T. Smith, Cameron A. Menefee, Alexandra A. Munson, Isabella M. Rodbell, Jason P. Smith. To qualify for the recognition, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
MUSIC/MOVIE: St. Albans hosts a “music and movie night” with Billy Wright at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Roadside Park. Mountain Daddies perform at 7:30 p.m. The movie, “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” follows at 9 p.m. Stay in vehicle or bring lawn chair. Social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
TWO: Two Ashland residents — Kathryn Fried and Loren Gross — were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Delaware, Newark. To meet eligibility requirements for this list, a student must be enrolled full time and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Hoppe, Rob Blake, Jeff Arthur, Tom Bias, David Walsh, retired sportswriter with The Herald-Dispatch and current sports columnist, Elaine Conrad, Rena Garcia, Elaine Blackaby, Kaidance Jarvis nears the end of the teens at 17, Lexus Beard turns 22, Noah Edwards, Elizabeth Rutherford, Kristin Sanders, Isla Garrett turns 4, Ian Davies, Anniston Yeager.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Connie and Lewis Rutherford celebrate 31 years, Adam and Deanna Jones (2011).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Muth, Julie Quimby, Matthew Morgan, Jarad Divita, Stephen Blake, Carl Pemberton Sr., Coty Smith, Pete Davidson is two into the 70s at 72, Jamayka Johnson begins the fifth of the teen years at 17, Abby Masters, Sara McCormick, Sharon Smith, Jerry Lake.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jamie Dzierzak, Phoebe Molyneux, Marlene Fetty, JoAnne Cyrus, Jordawn DeAnna Dunfee hits the quarter mark at 25, Kaitlyn May, Judy Boley Rogers, Freddy Crossen, Rachel Ward, Drew Birkhimer, Jennifer Ingram, Shawn Ward, Jill Smith, Ava Runyon.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jason and Carey Roland.
CHUCKLE: An evening disc jockey for a small-town radio station, Bert got all kinds of calls from listeners. When a man phoned in one night asking for the time, the DJ cheerfully told him and thanked him for calling the station. A few minutes later the same man called back, again requesting the time. “Sir,” Bert asked, “didn’t you just call?” “Yes, I did,” the caller admitted. “I’m cooking chicken, and my timer is broken.”