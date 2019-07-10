PICNIC: Southside Neighborhood Association conducts its annual picnic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Ritter Park, 12th Street Shelter. Members are asked to bring side dish or dessert. Hot dogs and paper products are provided. Door prizes awarded.
GRADS: A dozen youths from Huntington's First United Methodist Church graduated from area high schools. Congratulations to Caleb Jackson, Ashland; Taylor Davis, Cabell Midland; Abby Naegele and Madison Reed, Fairland; Tobias Bannon, Griffin Brandenburg, Nathan Edmonds, Christopher Gooding, Andrew Legg, Chandler Oney and Grant Sergent, Huntington; and Sara Allen, South Point.
MUSIC: Music is performed by Bodega and Static Fur during the 16th annual free Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available.
RIDE: Scottish Rite Foundation Inc. and its masons host the fourth annual RiteCare Motorcycle Benefit Ride at noon Saturday, July 13, beginning at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson in Huntington and ending at VFW Post 9796 in Milton. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $15 plus $5 per passenger. Proceeds benefit Marshall's Lackey-Oshel RiteCare Clinic. Contact Jason Childers, 304-951-9698, or Shawn Manley, 304-373-7778.
PASTOR: Shannon Blosser is the new pastor at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, replacing Dr. Jerry Wood. He was recently welcomed at the church, along with Noah and Abbi. May many souls be encouraged and changed during his Huntington ministry.
TRYOUTS: Auditions for "Matilda: The Musical" begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Alban Arts Center, St. Albans, West Virginia. Performances, directed by Adam Bryan, are Sept. 13-15 and 20-22. Contact www.albanartscenter.com or 304-721-8896.
AWARDED: Ana Ramirez Garcia, of Huntington, was one of more than 3,000 graduates to be awarded degrees at Tulane University in New Orleans. She earned a master of public health from the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.
RECEPTION: A free opening reception for "Color Improvisations" featuring exhibition coordinator Robert Shaw is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibition, curated by Nancy Crow, is presented by Color Improvisations 2.
BAPTISM: Noah Blake Barebo, born March 15 to Cody and Ashley Barebo, was baptized June 30 at Barboursville's Steele Memorial United Methodist Church.
CONCERT: As the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series continues, Jewel City Jazz Orchestra performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, on the front lawn at Pullman Square. Bring blankets and camp chairs.
DEGREED: David Jones was one of more than 2,200 students earning a degree at Mercer University in Macon/Atlanta, Georgia. He earned a master of arts in teaching at the College of Education.
"MERMAID": Huntington Area Regional Theater and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District present "Disney's The Little Mermaid" from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 7 p.m., followed by "Disney's Frozen Jr." preshow at 7:30 p.m. and performance at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 for ages 2-12 and 60 and older; $10 each for groups of 10 or more. Call 304-696-5954.
LONGTIME: I don't think anything can be said that hasn't already been about Marilyn Harrah, longtime secretary for the late attorney Charles Hatcher and his son, Chad Hatcher. She is one of the greatest secretaries and friends a person could ask for. Hope her Wednesday, July 10, birthday is as super as she has always been and continues to be.
PRESENTATION: The West Virginia Humanities Council hosts "Mark Twain - History Alive!" from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Beech Fork State Park. Mark Twain is portrayed by Doug Riley as part of the History Alive! series.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jill Smith, Ava Runyon, Kaitlin May has two more years of the teens at 18, Judy Boley Rogers, Anne Blake Childers leaves the 70s behind to try No. 80, Phoebe Molyneux, Jennifer Ingram, Shawn Ward, Freddy Crossen, Marlene Fetty, JoAnne Cyrus, Rachel Ward, Drew Birkhimer, Sharon Frazier, Jamie Dzierzak, Suzanne Compton, Jordawn DeAnna Dunfee turns 24, Emily Hanning, Katina Haught, Michelle Holdren, John Martin, Hermitt Stover.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Carey Roland, Tom and Pattie Walker.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jim McSweeney, Pat Meredith, Trina Adkins, Amy Flaugher, Dawn Robins, Phyllis Kiser, Robert Neighborgall, Noah LeGrand, Sam Collins, Pam Curtis, Ginny Morgan, Barbara E. Rayburn, Craig Komorowski, Dylan Adkins, Parvanee Karimpour, Kerry "KK" Adkins, retired postal employee residing at Harbor Nursing Home in Ironton, Ohio, with wife, Mary Rose, spins the last of 70s at 79, Quinn Hazelett, Martin Payne, Zack Spurlock, Becky Swisher, Sarah Warner.
THURSDAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Carla Snell.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Rick Maxey, James Waldeck, Nancy Rigney, Molly McIlvain, Kayleigh Lewis, Rhonda Freeman turns 47, Jan Gossett, Mark Collins, Lynnette Simmons, Debbie Spencer, Kayla Taylor, Amanda Faye Byrd is short of 30 by three (27), Peggy Adkins, Edna Woodrum, Rebecca McKee, Coby Hickman, Seth Howerton, David Imperi, Eric Hendrick, Virgil Carroll, Lane Doss-Burner, Austin Davis, Joan Nicely Bundy turns 73, Rhonda Marie Freeman still in the 70s at 72.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Warren and Jane Napier celebrate No. 50, Grover and Sheri Tadlock, Richard and Lola Casey.
CHUCKLE: At church, Joanie stopped to study an announcement promoting the youth choir's sandwich sale. Being an English teacher, she couldn't resist the temptation to correct the last line, which read, "Donations Excepted." She crossed out the misused word and penciled in "Donations Accepted." After the service, she glanced at the announcement again, this time noting yet another penciled-in correction. It now read, "Donations Expected."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.