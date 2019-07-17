COLUMN: Hazel B. Damron recently emailed this note: "Thanks for your informative column in H-D. I often find announcements to pass along to listeners of WFGH-FM 90.7, WASP-LP 104.5 FM and WVWP-LP 101.1 FM. Your help in getting information out to the public is really appreciated." And Hazel, letting me know this column is beneficial to some is encouraging.
BREAKFAST: What's for breakfast? Perhaps bacon, eggs, gravy, biscuits and other dishes for the bimonthly breakfast of Guyan Valley High School Alumni. All former high school grads and attendees may attend at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Golden Corral, U.S. 60 East.
CONFIRMED: Will Lindberg was honored in early June with a reception celebrating his confirmation of faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He is the son of Anders Lindberg and Andrea Nicely and the grandson of Bonnie Conger. Congratulations, Will.
CONCERT: Pullman Square will be on "One Foot" from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, as the Summer Concert Series continues. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn and hear the band. Admission is free.
EARNED: Two local residents recently earned a degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. Angela Chaffin of Fort Gay earned a Master of Education degree in instructional design, while Westley Johnston of Huntington received a Bachelor of Science degree in network operations and security.
PRAYERS: Whisper a prayer for my precious friend, Nadine Cyrus, who has been hospitalized nearly two months (since June 3). Doing well after surgery, she developed pneumonia and put in intensive care with a ventilator. May she improve daily and have a speedy recovery to return home and doing what she loved best.
SHOW: Chris Stapleton, nominated in three categories at the 61st Grammy Awards, continues his All-American Road Show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $33.75, $48.75 and $68.75.
INDUCTEES: Eight coaches or athletes were among this year's Sports Hall of Fame inductees by Fort Gay High School Alumni Association. Those making a difference in sports at the school to be honored at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky, include Coach Eddie Kahle, 1973-78; David Gilkerson, Class of 1966; Mike Thompson, Class of 1974; Charles Plybon, Class of 1968; Dan "Herbie" Perry, Class of 1978; Johnny Castle, Class of 1973; Lee Kitts, Class of 1974; and Jim Noe, Class of 1959. The cost is $25 and $10 ages 12 and younger.
CHUCKLE: Sharma was telling her cousin about an evening service at the church both had attended for years. She and her husband usually sat in the back, but this time they moved up front to be sure to hear the Scripture reading. They sat beside a longtime church member who cheerfully said, "Good to have you with us! Where y'all from?" Taken by surprise, Sharma mumbled, "The back."
