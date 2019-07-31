GRAD: Nicholas Stackpole, son of Amy and David Stackpole of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated with honors from Cabell Midland High School. Nik plans to study music education at Kent State University.
FUNDRAISER: Adriaunna Paige Foundation and God's House of Worship team together for the biggest fundraiser of the year from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wayne Community Center. Singers including Anita McAdams, Uplifters and others are featured from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by an auction with Mike Bowen, auctioneer, at 6 p.m. Call April Craft, director of APF, 304-962-5291.
WELCOMED: David and Judy Ross were recently welcomed into Kenova United Methodist Church as affiliate members with their home church remaining The Clendenin United Methodist Church. May God bless each one and each church as they continue God's service.
LEVEE: Hybrid Soul Project and Krista Hughes Band perform during the 16th annual Live on the Levee from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Entry begins at 5 p.m. Food vendors are available. Admission is free.
ATTENDED: Benjamin Chute, of Huntington, took an outer space visit ... actually, he recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The weeklong educational program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. He and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.
GOLF: The Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and Bluegrass World Series host the inaugural Stars and Stripes Celebrity Golf Tournament on Aug. 8 at the Ball Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Email contact@hwwmohf.org or call 888-839-7190.
TWO: Sisters - Danielle Bledsoe and Evan Renee Bledsoe - recently graduated with higher education degrees. Danielle graduated cum laude from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and overall grade point average of 3.46, finishing the last semester with a 4.0. She was also on dean's list from fall 2016 to spring 2019. Evan graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in December. She is an RN at St. Mary's Medical Center's sixth-floor medical/surgical unit. The sisters are daughters of Jennifer Bledsoe and granddaughter of Ronnie Bledsoe of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church.
DINNER THEATER: It's an interactive mystery dinner theater, "The Great Huntington Raid!" on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Heritage Farm Village and Museum. Actors from Murder and Merriment share the dramatic portrayal of the Jesse James Gang's robbery of Huntington Bank at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Dinner by Rebel Barn Catering includes chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert. Tickets are $40. Contact 304-522-1244 or www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.
GREETINGS: The Thursday, Aug. 1, birthday for Sharon Fuller is celebrated with dinner by close friends at a local restaurant. Sharon was 16 when she came to St. Mary's Hospital under the mentoring of the Sisters, entered the School of Nursing and earned an RN degree. Most of her years was spent as a labor and delivery nurse but currently is a nurse manager. Her next promotion will be retirement. Besides working full time, Sharon plays Clara Barton, noted Civil War nurse, when Civil War reenactments are conducted, is a seamstress and master gardener using landscaping skills at Guyandotte's Madie Carroll House. She is mother of two daughters and one granddaughter. May this civil servant and nurse enjoy a birthday as full and happy as her life has been.
LATE BIRTHDAY: Shirley Edwards became another year younger July 25. Here's hoping it was as great as folks say she is. Prayers that she will have many more to follow.
READERS: Carolyn Byrd Williamson, 42-year employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, recently celebrating a birthday with family and friends, truly loves this column, per her daughter, Michelle Y. Shafer. Michelle wrote, "We read it together every day but Thursdays and Sundays, but if you had a column on those days, we would read it then, too!" Thanks, ladies - appreciate your readership.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Billie Vossler, Brent Faulknier, Scott Fizer, Maycle Mason, Mildred Zornes, Ethan Arneson, Makaila Baker, Cynthia Kirk, Mark Conner, Richard Jimison, Jessica Spoor, Helen Sebastian, Gary Prater, Teresa Byrd Mahoney still in the 50s at 57, Braydon Alan Adkins hits the double digits at 10.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Diana and David Lunsford, Greg and Gina Crews, Lonnie and Gerrie Ward celebrate No. 54.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Glen Morrison, Larry Moore, Breanna Smith, Linda Daniels, Gavin Jones.
THURSDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Sean and Allison Coughlin (2009), David and Lisa Williams.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Tina Edgar, Butch Edwards, Courtney Nunez, Laura Lake.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Mindy Backus, Mike and Angie Bailey, Jennings F. and Violet Cornwell (1957), Paul and Patricia Cline (1975), Seth and Alison Stender (2013).
CHUCKLE: A Sunday school teacher was discussing the Ten Commandments with her 5- and 6-year-olds. After explaining the commandment to "honor" thy father and thy mother, she asked, "Is there a commandment that teaches us how to treat our brothers and sisters?" Without missing a beat, one little boy, the oldest of a family, answered, "Thou shall not kill."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.