REUNION: The 60th class reunion for Barboursville High School Class of 1959 begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Barboursville Community Room. Call Joy Cremeans Black, 304-638-9116, or Bonnie Lane Childers, 304-736-1311.
DANCE: A ballroom dance is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at American Legion 177, U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. The cost is $15 couples or $8 singles. Contact Gayle Riggs, 304-417-0134, or brigg@zoominternet.net.
STUDENT: Sarah Kelly received a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast and electronic media at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington. Sarah is a Huntington resident.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach Center provides a free dinner with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips, coleslaw, desserts and beverages from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Barboursville Senior Center.
WISHES: Birthday wishes to Linda Kirby, who blows out birthday candles Thursday, July 25. Knowing my articles make her days brighter makes me smile. Here's hoping her special day is as special as she is.
BLOOD: All types of blood are taken during the American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, in the fellowship hall at Hurricane's Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
REMEMBRANCE: Wednesday, July 24, is a day of remembrance for the family of Alderson Adkins, better known as "Fats" throughout East Lynn/Wayne County, as he passed away on this date in 2017 at age 70. There is no doubt his presence is missed among his living siblings but still remembered through fond memories and laughter.
JAZZ: Jazz Alley presents Buffalo Ridge Jazz Band with Phil DeGreg at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Ashland's Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cash bar is available. Tickets are $35 and $15 students.
THOUGHTS: Although it's been six years Thursday, July 25, since Louise Adkins, of South Point, Ohio, had to say goodbye to her husband, Earl Edward Adkins, he's still in her thoughts. He was 79 years old at time of his death. There's no doubt she continues to miss him, but she has hopes of meeting him again.
BIKERS: Throw the kick stand down on that motorcycle, sit back and enjoy Brock Thompson and The Wild Cards during Buddy's Bike Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Buddy's All-American BBQ. Admission is free.
GRAD: Todd Lloyd, son of Vaughn and Kay Lloyd of Beulah Ann Baptist Church in Ona, graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree in design. He was on the dean's list and a lieutenant in Civil Air Patrol. He flies planes, does photographs and is a certified electrician and journeyman. A designer of buildings, he is employed at West Virginia Steel Fabricators of Poca.
OUTDOORS: The fifth annual Final Friday Boneyfiddle Project Outdoor Concert Series continues from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Welcome Center. Featured are Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Poverty String Band, Knockin' Spirits and Bill Mullins. Admission is free. Bring your own chair. Local vendors and food are available for purchase.
GREETINGS: Barbara Meek, wife of Alan Meek and member of New Baptist Church, is being wished a happy birthday Thursday, July 25. I recently met this fine Christian lady in passing and she seemed to fit the description I have heard from many people - wonderful person. May her day be filled with birthday cake, candles, friends and fond memories.
ANNIVERSARY: A Barboursville couple - Raymond and Rosetta Blake - observes a wedding anniversary Thursday, July 25. Rosetta, who hasn't been in great health recently, also celebrated a recent birthday. May this Christian couple be blessed with a fun-filled day with many to follow.
CRUZ: The Summer Concert Series continues with Santa Cruz from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Pullman Square. Admission is free.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Betsy Brown, Phil Holmes, Garry Berry I crosses the mid-50 mark to 56, Lucky Dolinski, Kaylen Simpson, Kendra Schamp, Teri Shelton, Aaron Williamson, Daniel Spoor, Dick Gilkerson, Randy Hall, Laekyn Scarberry, Kati Higdon, Brent Smith, Elizabeth Hamlin, Sheila Wheeler, Cierra Stevens.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Shawn and Rose Turley celebrate No. 9, Brandon and Shelley Porter, George and Linda Armstead.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Kelly Apgar, Maggie McPhail, Sherri Nash, Rodney McComas, Jeff Elkins, Darya Ferguson, Josephine Marsh, Cheri Rollyson, Rusty Surface, Allison Albers, Paul Cline, Pam Wood, Michelle Pemberton, Paula Paden, Buck Conard, Gina Crews, Maggie Westfall, Susan Erwin, Lindell Duke, Landon James Hundley turns 2, Joan Lynch, Tsehaye Teklehaimanot, Stacey Fletcher, Amelya Harmon, Kelley Ramsey, Robert Bruce III, Alanna Cushing, Robbie Roy, Keegan Rowe, David Korstanje.
THURSDAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Debbie Haynes.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Erin Bailey Steel, Bunny Boone, Ryan Stull, Caden McKinney, Faye Slugantz, Anthony Poceta, Kevin Linsenmeyer, Cheryl Grant, Pat Faulknier, Brittany Johnson, Mary Danford, Tracy Jones, Jon Bradley, Joy Kirk, Zoey Williams.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Virgil and Gail Kelly celebrate No. 45, Bryan and Y Daugherty (2003).
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.