WELCOMED: Jack Streets Jr. was welcomed into the family of Kenova United Methodist Church May 1 by transfer from Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky. May Jack continue to walk with Him and do His work.
REUNION: Barboursville Class of 1972 is having its 50th reunion July 29-30. If interested, contact Debby Lewis, herdlover@yahoo.com by June 30.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio Group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday — June 2 through Sept. 8 — at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Barry Frazee is featured Thursday, June 2. Bring blankets or camp chairs.
GRAD: Zoie Fornash, daughter of Luke and Carolyn Fornash of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, graduated from Spring Valley High School after completing the Baking and Pastry program and four years of JROTC. Interested in becoming a pastry chef, she plans to continue as a hostess at Outback and hopes to move to the kitchen area. Congratulations Zoie, best wishes for a successful career.
RUMMAGE SALE: PEO Chapter E hosts a multi-family rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave. Proceeds help provide educational scholarships for women.
BOOK SIGNING: Marvin Schrebe, Parkersburg, W.Va., native residing in Barboursville writing under the name Chris Breva, does a book signing at 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at South Point Branch Library. His book, “Tea Time,” is available for purchase at the event.
GRADS: Four West Virginians were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton. They include Michael Stumbo of Fort Gay; Aria Hamlin, Huntington; Chad Lambiotte, Lavalette; and Michelle Ryder, Lesage.
CONDOLENCES: Sincere condolences and prayers are being sent to the family of Pasqualina “Lina” Sorbilli, who passed away May 12. The Huntington resident was 71 years old. May they be comforted with God’s love and mercy surrounding them.
CHECK IT: Sound Checks with Erin and the Wildfire with Holly Forbes (American Idol winner) begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50.
GOLF: The 31st annual Gordon Scott Memorial Four-Person Team Golf Scramble, presented by Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. at River Bend Golf Club, Ashland. Registration is $300 per foursome, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, coffee, doughnuts, soft drinks and lunch. Proceeds support the free preschool. The winning foursome wins three rounds of golf each and there four $50 gift cards for “Closest to the Pin” on four different par 3s. Door prizes are awarded. An auction of a year membership to the Ashland Area YMCA is also planned. Hole sponsorships are available at $200, $250, $500 and $1,000 levels. To register, contact 606-324-5723 or director@hillcrestbruce.mission.com.
TOP: The top 10% of students in the graduating class of 127 students at Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis, Ohio, were Bailey Barnette, MaKenna Caldwell, Zak Flinner, Abigail Hammons, Darcie Harbour, Grant Harrison, Paige Harrison, Mackenzie James, Jerah Justice, Madison Loveday, Gretta Patterson, Garytt Schwall, Kimberly Taylor and Jenna Wallace. These students also received honors diplomas, as did Gracee Caldwell, Hunter Cook, Zak Flinner, Jaela Foster, Claudia Hamilton, Alivia Lear, Samantha Martin, Seth Nelson, Grace Nourse, Olivia Ratliff, Linae Scott and Blake Smith.
RECITAL: Dance Etc. presents “Dancing the Magic” spring recital Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Show times are 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Lambert, Kay Hawthorne, Sam Sheils, Julianne Leach, Babu Mattam, Stanley Mattam, Connie Chaney, Jack Jackson, Kelly Watts, Anne Myers, Carol Marcum, Rebecca Doss Burner, Norma Gensler, Travis Noble, Pat Parker.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Anthony and Madison Harper celebrate their first anniversary.
CHUCKLE: An airliner was having engine trouble, and the pilot instructed the cabin crew to have the passengers take their seats and get prepared for an emergency landing. A few minutes later, the pilot asked the flight attendants if everyone was buckled in and ready. “All set back here, Captain,” came the reply, “except one lawyer who is still going around passing out business cards.”