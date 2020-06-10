Community News
FESTIVALL: The Charleston festival goes totally virtual this year. Scheduled for June 14-28, the Art Fair features more than 70 new and returning artisans. Mountain Stage with Larry Groce, along with Wood Brothers, Todd Snider and Lucius, also is scheduled June 20 for a two-hour program and aired statewide on WVPB radio networks. Charleston Ballet dancers also offer a free ballet class June 16-28. The class premieres on the FestivALL YouTube channel.
PAIR: George and Gloria Hanna, of Huntington, stand in the spotlight every day as they remain tops on my favorites list. But Thursday, June 11, this wonderful pair stands taller as they celebrate their 50-plus wedding anniversary. As these members and willing workers of St. George Greek Orthodox Church dance their way into another year of wedded bliss, may they continue to have fond memories, good health and years of happiness and love.
GRADUATES: Central United Methodist Church in Huntington recently honored six graduates in its congregation — Ashley-Ann Broce, Tiffany Broce, Connie Ferguson and Jeremiah Maddox. Kevin McDaniel and Amy Rexroad, graduate-level degree graduates, are also to be congratulated.
AWARDED: Jack Cappellari, Scott Jackson, Shelby Neyhouser, Jeri Ripley and Barbara Smith have “Walked the Extra Mile in Continued Service” daily to receive the Frank Michel/Irvin Wells Service Achievement Award for 2020 at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Normally the award is presented on Memorial Day Sunday, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed until a Sunday in July.
100TH: Helen McClure, of Barboursville and member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, leaves the double digits to try the triples Friday, June 12. She becomes 100 years young. May she be blessed with family, friends, surprises, fond memories, good health and other birthdays to follow.
CONDOLENCES: It’s hard to believe Claude Adkins, of Huntington, was 76 years old. I have known this family for 45-plus years but seems only yesterday we became acquainted. Claude left May 21 for his new home in heaven where he won’t suffer any more and will have perfect vision as he was unable to see beauty here as he was blinded from diabetes. The father of three sons, three grandchildren and one great-grandson was husband to Phyllis Fraley Adkins, longtime employee of Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House. Claude was a 30-year member of Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, serving as an elder and usher. He also was owner/operator of Adkins Used Cars and an over-the-road truck driver. May his family find comfort in knowing they are in many prayers and thoughts during this grieving time.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Pat Parker, June 1; Brie Crouse, Kiersten Ellis-Marino, Nancy Hardin, Brighton Hoover, Hannah Johnson, Adam Martin, June 2; Barbi Davis, Connie Smith, Nancy Bane, Grover Tadlock, June 3; Jeremy Grant, John Ghiz, Colt Vanover and Claire Manchester celebrated No. 1, Iris Kirk, June 4; Tony Anders, Mike Brown, Riley Daugherty, Dustin Gore, Joe Varian, Ronica Hensley, Becky Morris, June 5; Joretta Comer, Katie Cutlip, Kelly Gibson, Mark James, Tessa Meadows, Janet Foss, Kasen Merritt, Liz Quigley, Harlee Rice, Jamie Wendel, June 6; Krista Antis, Erin Daniels, Lainey Faulknier, Ty Foster, Scott Lilly, Vicki Smith, June 7.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Miller spins the last of the 50s at 59, Jeff Townsend starts the “double nickel” at 55, Sherri Blackwell, Jackson Thomas, Bethany Taylor, Lucas Cox, Isabelle Jones, Melissa Marcum, Tracie Ross, Joyce Caldwell spins the last of her 80s at 89, Delora Call, Roger Call, Garry Adkins II, Josh Meredith, Mark Schell, Lynne Fruth, Jane Brown, Linda Brewster, Jean Horton, Dave Irwin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Suzanne Powell, Phil and Gloria Holmes, Jim and Kim Schmidt, Don and Connie Ransbottom, Bill and Leigh Ann Cutlip.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dottie Thielke, Ester Devore, Drew Wells is two into the 30s at 32, Christopher Keith and Brianna Rose Evans, twins, begin the last of the teens at 19, Richard Jackson hits the “double 8” at 88, Jesse Logan Hawks turns 23, LaWanda Clark, Aimee Carr, Colton Davis, Mike Folio, Billy Grass Sr., Greta Huggins, Max Perry, Stephanie Esque still in the 30s at 37, Cassie Clatworthy, Robert Young, Kristin Lyttle, Michelle Yvonne Byrd Shafer, firstborn of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, Huntington East High School Class of 1985 graduate and longtime float pool scheduling coordinator at Cabell Huntington Hospital, turns 53, Betty Sargent.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clyde and Dee Mount, Jeff and Lisa Riley, Roger and Tracy Waugh, Jack and Ann Riggs (1952), Mark and Donna Landin.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lamont Davis moves closer to No. 50 at 47, Rhonda Williams, Bill Harless, Lynwood Adkins, retired CSX Transportation employee, celebrates No. 74, Fran Howard, Karen Vassar, Casey Adkins, Kay Hall, Brooke Powers, Debbie Ayers Jr., Larry Courtright, Bailey Fearing, Richard “Buddy” Beckett begins a new chapter at age 90, Joey Noble, Brenda Keyser, Mike McClung Jr., Amy Young, Gus Meade, Elizabeth Streets.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Trudy Elam, Michael and Lynn Cooper.
CHUCKLE: A wife once gave her husband the silent treatment for an entire week. She didn’t say anything, she just put it into practice. She was hoping it would make him be more attentive to her and to their marriage. At the end of the week she decided to bring up the subject. “You notice anything different about us this past week?” Without missing a beat, and without having a clue either, he replied. “Yeah, we’re getting along pretty great lately!”