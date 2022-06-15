CONCERT: Brooks and Dunn, duo with 20 No. 1 hits going back to 1991, winner of two Grammy awards and dozens of ACM and CMA honors, are touring and back on stage. The duo brings its “Reboot Tour 2022” to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, with Scotty McCreery, winner of the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011, as special guest. Tickets are $85.75, $95.75, $105.75, $125.75 and $145.75.
GRADUATE: Madeline Colvin was one of eight from Kenova United Methodist Church recently recognized for graduating from high school/college/career. She received a juris doctor from University of North Carolina School of Law in May 2022. Congratulations Madeline on this achievement and best wishes for a successful and happy future.
JUNETEENTH: A Juneteenth celebration, hosted by Marshall University, is from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16, under a tent on Harless Field on 5th Avenue, between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank. Food and live music from FourChill are featured. The program is free.
NEWBORN: Samuel Franklin Steele was born May 2 to Andrew and Ashley Steele of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches in length. Grandparents are Leland and Kim Steele. This little prince is great-grandson of the Rev. Ralph Sager. May he continue to bless the family and walk with the Lord throughout his life.
HOT SUMMER NIGHT: French Art Colony continues its “Hot Summer Nights” Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in FAC’s covered outdoor pavilion, Gallipolis, Ohio. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Featured this week is Sour Mash String Band. Admission is $5 and free to members.
GRAD: Pete Proctor, son of Karen and John Proctor of Huntington’s St. John’s Episcopal Church, graduated from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV, with a BS in global studies and political science. May he find happiness and success where the next chapter of his life takes him.
MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater conclude the Summer Outdoor Theater Season with “Into The Woods” at 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 16-17, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. A pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 children and seniors; and $100 for group of 10, available at gate or www.ghprd.org.
MINISTER: David Westfall is the new minister of youth and young adults at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, effective June 18. A member of the church and active participant of Uth Ministry while attending Hurricane Middle and Hurricane High schools, he has a BA in religious studies from West Virginia University, where he is an admissions counselor, and an MA in secondary education from Trevecca Nazarene University. He is in an online Ed.D program in leadership and professional practice at Trevecca scheduled to graduate in 2023. He has been a teacher at RePublic High School in Nashville and Trinity Christian School in Morgantown and served three summers as a staff manager for Reach Mission Trips in Greely, CO. He also founded Dream Smart LLC, an independent educational services business, to assist students in math tutoring and college counseling. Welcome home to Hurricane — may many souls be saved and/or rededicated through the efforts of your ministry.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio Group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday — through Sept. 8 — at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Terry Hall Band is featured Thursday, June 16. Bring blankets or camp chairs.
RECOGNITION: Michael Shrewsbury, Marshall University graduate with master of science in human resource management, was recently welcomed into Marshall University Society for Human Resource Management’s Hall of Distinction for the 2021-22 academic year. The Hurricane WV, native currently living in Columbus, Ohio, has a bachelor’s degree in economics from WVU and holds the certification of Professional in Human Resources from the HR Certification Institute. He is the classification and compensation manager for Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
FESTIVAL: Boneyfiddle Fringe Festival is available Thursday-Saturday, June 16-18, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. A two-day pass is $20; and single performance is $12. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
SCHOLAR: Hayley Keefer of Southside, WV, was one of six scholars receiving the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship, being named the Mason County Scholar. She is daughter of Jody and Sandra Keefer and a member of Little Bit of Luck 4-H Club. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School and plans to study environmental science at Glenville State University. Scholarship winners receive $3,000 over four years.
38TH: One year closer to number 40 wedding anniversary, Mike and Marlene Sheets celebrate their 38th Wednesday, June 15. Continuing to recover from illnesses, they may be tired in body but they give the glory of the Lord for their love, happiness and special touches. I’m still looking forward to meeting this special Christian husband-wife team but if not in person, look for me in heaven. May their 38th be a comforting and peaceful one with better health and continued fond memories.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helen Golder, Judy Pease, Kyler Fannin, Carolyn Fornash, Wesley Thompson, Isabelle Bonecutter, Karen Gillispie, Danny Fulks, Jackson Denning, Thomas Frye, Amy Prestera, Ben Bronosky, Tyler Caldwell, Andy Lands, William Downs, Chase Milum, Edward P. Rahal, Ashley Hayton, Piper Murray, Karen Atkins, John Call, Ken Drummond, Marvin Thompson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Judi Korstanje, Bill and Pam Dutton, Richard and Peggy Fillmore, Pauline and Edward Adkins, Zach and Kim Booth, Bobby and Joyce Mannon, the Rev. Clifford and Mary Ann Schell (1962), Charles and Roberta Mitchell (1968), Jeremy and Jennifer Smith (2013), Jerry and Diane Wolfe.
CHUCKLE: A man was visiting a friend in the hospital. He had recently quit smoking and was chewing on an unlit cigar when he stepped into the elevator. But a woman who was already in the elevator told him firmly: “Sir, there is no smoking in this hospital!” “I’m not smoking, lady,” replied the man. “But you have a cigar in your mouth!” “Yes, and I’m wearing tennis shoes, but I’m not running a marathon!”