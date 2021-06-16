SALE: A multifamily rummage sale hosted by Chapter E of PEO is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in parking lot of Central Christian Church, 12th Street and 5th Avenue. Proceeds benefit PEO, international women’s educational organization, providing scholarships for women. Call Melanie Herr, chapter president, 304-736-2057.
WONDERFUL: Two days short of Father’s Day, Steve Hensley, of Milton, celebrates his birthday (June 18). This wonderful dad to two handsome, intelligent sons is being wished a fun-filled day.
CONCERT: 9th Street Live! Concert Series hosted by Kindred Communications continues at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, with music by One Foot. Presented by Yes Ford and Yes Chevrolet and others, sponsors include The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and others.
FRIEND: Although Sandy Hammock isn’t my co-worker “partner in crime” any longer as she retired in February after several years’ service, this certified medical assistant remains a special friend at the top of my favorites list. As she becomes another year older Wednesday, June 16, may it be an enjoyable one.
MUSIC: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring Corduroy Brown and Jeremy McComb from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, on the square’s front lawn. Bring blankets and chairs. Admission is free.
43RD: It’s 43 and counting … for John and Connie Ferguson. They stand (or sit) in the spotlight Wednesday, June 16, as they are being sent wedding anniversary wishes. From now on out, there’s a test for this special Christian couple — both retired and possibly together more. Will they make it to No. 44? No doubt they will be blessed with more happy days, good health, fond memories and forever love.
CAMPS: First Baptist Church, Ashland, sponsors three camps from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 21-25. Beginners “Piano Jump Start” is open to ages 8-12. “Camp Out!” is open to ages 5-8. “Coastal Creations,” open to ages 9-14, is from 1 to 4 p.m. Each class costs $80. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
COUSIN: If age was like running a race, Betty Adkins, of Wayne, would clock it at 84 on Wednesday, June 16. This first cousin of my mother’s continues to be one special childhood buddy, whom she often remembers despite her memory loss. May Betty have an enjoyable day surrounded by family and friends so she won’t have to sing “Happy Birthday” to herself.
BAND: A concert featuring Mountain Oyster Cult is from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at The Fly in Cafe, Kyle Lane. Chef Patrick Becker prepares dinner. Authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia are available.
CHANGES: “It’s never too late to teach old dogs new tricks.” Not that Angie Nibert, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is old in age, but learning new things isn’t always as easy. This beautiful friend and former Herald-Dispatch advertising representative of 20-plus years is learning a whole new career as she switched to health care. Angie is being wished a happy birthday Friday, June 18, with many more to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Hollandsworth, Tara Lockhart, Judy Musick, Betty Jane Mullens, Allison Herman, Robbie Hill, Shirley Hill, George Ellis, Ronnie Adkins is one from “double nickels” at 54, Judy Eaton with WTCR 103, Merritt True, Loretta “Chunky” Chapman.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Zach and Meg Heaberlin (2018).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dylan Stead, Mary Svingos, Nancy Heiner, Tucker Brown, Sharon Henson, Sadie Brown, Kathy Gillette, Phillip Perdue, Jean Henderson, Erin Cole, Cheryl Foster, John McBrayer, Joan Mullins, Mikayla Myers, Linda White, Donna Varian.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Linda Arthur, Nick and Megan Hanshaw, Olin and Katie Spencer, Tim and Amy Dillon.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Camilla Caldwell, Daniel Tabor, Judy Cliff, Jaxon Hill, Evie Brown turns 74, Robert Minichan, Mykal Haner, Martena Shafer Cremeans still in the 60s at 62, Sharon Holley is holding to 39, Willie Hancock, Brian Gibson, Nathan West, Kelly Adkins, Joanie Hardin, Amie Aya-Ay, Katy Grimes, Daniel Tabor, Bryan Workman.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Walter and Becky Smith, Kevin and LaAnna Blake, Kevin and Susan Skaggs, John and Meredith Vance, Shane and Renee Ratliff celebrate No. 27, John and Kim Stinespring, Jeff and Kim Day, Heath and Sherry Bundy Wooten celebrate No. 33.
CHUCKLE: The science teacher asked the class, “When is the boiling point reached?” A student answered, “When my father sees my report card!”