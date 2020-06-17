Community News
INTERN: Taylor Curry, Marshall University senior looking forward to graduating in December and pursuing a master of divinity at Palmer Theological Seminary, is the new summer intern at Huntington’s New Baptist Church. She developed a heart for ministry when working at Camp Cowen three years and wants to continue on that path. May prayers be answered in her new endeavors.
REOPENING: The Madie Carroll House Preservation Society Inc. offers its June/annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the historic Carroll House, 234 Guyan St. The Carroll House opens for its Heritage Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Contact Karen Nance, 304-736-1655 or knnance@comcast.net.
MEMBERS: Evelyn Marie “Evee” Hillman and her dad, Landon Scott Hillman, were baptized May 31 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Landon was then received into membership by profession of faith. May they continue to grow and work for the Lord.
RALLY: Village of South Point offers a food truck rally from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Parking is available at First Baptist Church and South Point United Methodist Church. Admission is free. Vendors include Saved by Grace BBQ of Huntington, Truckin’ Cheesy and Twisted Cafe of Barboursville, Hillbilly Hibachi, C-N-C Concessions, ice cream and drink vendors.
FAMILY MAN: Steve Hensley, of Huntington, is a wonderful family man to his wife, Jessica, and two sons. The hard worker with a good sense of humor eats from the birthday cake Thursday, June 18. May he have a super day with many to follow.
TWO: With charm, wit, a smile to melt the heart and intelligence, Zander Boling most likely will not be blamed for going through the “terrible twos” as he turns that age Friday, June 19. Son of Zach Boling and Sienna Keaton, he is the younger brother to sweet and precious Zein. Here’s hoping this great-great-nephew has a surprise-filled day with lots of toys and happiness.
COUSIN: It’s not written in stone as it may not be correct, but Sheila Reeves may be beginning a new era of age as she looks forward to another celebration Friday, June 19. This first cousin and former majorette during her Huntington High School days looked the same when I saw her last (whenever that was). As Sheila eats from the birthday cake, may precious memories abound to make more to look forward to in the future.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Phillip Perdue, Jean Henderson, Shawn Henson, Erin Cole, Tucker Brown, Sadie Brown, Kathy Gillette, Amanda Adkins, Cheryl Foster, John McBrayer, Joan Mullins, Mikayla Myers, Donna Varian, John Call, Dylan Stead, Linda White.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Linda Arthur, Olin and Katie Spencer, Amy and Tim Dillon, daughter and son-in-law of Marlene Sheets, Kevin and LaAnna Blake celebrate No. 20, Kevin and Susan Skaggs.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evie Brown still celebrating the 70s at 73, Martena Shafer Cremeans is one into the 60s at 61, Sharon Holley holding to 39, Kelly Adkins, Willie Hancock, Joanie Hardin, Brian Gibson, Nathan West, Daniel Tabor, Bryan Workman, Jaxon Hill, Justin Baisden, Amanda Kearns Aykroid, Elizabeth Simmons Castillo, Amie Aya-Ay.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Walter and Becky Smith, Mark and Sarah Elaine Jarrett, Chuck and Pam Gruber, Jeff and Kim Day, John and Kim Stinespring, Heath and Sherry Bundy Wooten celebrate No. 32.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Macee Buell, Margie McInerney, Sarah Spurlock, Richie Armstrong, Jim Fawcett, Cora King, Jeanne Sweeney, Oleta Dolen, Linda Vealey, Isaac Wendel, Becky Geswein, Nathan McClay.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ed and Anna Adkins, Steven and Diane Dorsey, Jim and Lisa Fawcett, Carl and Rosemary Chapman, Nathan and Ashley Kinker, Rod and Sally Whitt.
CHUCKLE: A woman made several attempts to sell her old car. She was having problems finding a buyer because the car had 340,000 miles on it. She discussed her problem with a friend that she worked with. The friend suggested, “There may be a chance to sell that car easier, but it’s not going to be legal.” “That doesn’t matter at all,” replied the woman wanting to sell the car. “All that matters it that I am able to sell this car.” “All right,” replied the friend. In a quiet voice, she told her friend: “Here is the address of a friend of mine. He owns a car repair shop around here. Tell him I sent you, and he will turn the counter back on your car to 40,000 miles. Then it shouldn’t be a problem to sell your car.” The following weekend, the woman took a trip to the mechanic on her friend’s advice. About one month after that, they met and asked, “Did you sell your car?” “No!” replied the woman wanting to sell the car. “Why should I? It only has 40,000 miles on it.”