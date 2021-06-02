Community News
THOUGHTS: Alan and Carolyn Byrd Williamson would have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary Thursday, June 3. He now lives in the memory as he passed away Oct. 8, 2020, after a short but severe illness.
MUSIC: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, with Paul Doeffinger performing. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5, and FAC members are free.
ENROLL: Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool, known as The Training Station, accepts enrollment for ages 2-4 for the new year. Call 304-453-1112.
HONORED: Two Miltonians were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students earning a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.0, at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Named for the spring semester were Alexandra Nicole Childers and Hattie Elizabeth Sergent.
CAMPS: Ages 3 to 18 may enroll in the Summer Arts Camp at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Classes offered Monday through Friday, June 14-18, include “Superheroes,” open to ages 3-5, $85; “Drawing Bootcamp,” open to ages 8-18, $105; “Drawing with Color,” open to ages 8-18, $105; and “Runway Fashion,” open to ages 8-14, $125. Week 2 classes Monday through Friday, June 21-25, include “Astro Dance — Out of This Galaxy!” open to ages 3-5, $85; “And … 5, 6, 7, 8!!!” open to ages 6-12; and “Yoga,” open to ages 9-15, $110 each. Ages 7-18 may attend a two-week Production Camp: “Getting to Know Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” from 8:30 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. June 14-18 and 21-25 at a cost of $400. The performance is 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. Mail payments to the center, Attn: Summer Camps, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Contact 606-324-0007 or Box.Office@ParamountArtsCenter.com.
BLESSINGS: Athalene Harris, longtime South Point, Ohio, resident and member of First Baptist Church before moving to Pensacola, Florida, several years ago, celebrates a birthday Thursday, June 3. This is her first birthday without her husband, Hargis, who passed away July 2020. This Christian friend is someone beautiful inside and out, always smiling, inspiring and willing to lend a helping hand. May she have a memory-filled day with family and friends and more blessed birthdays to celebrate.
RACE: The full racing program begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Ona Speedway. General admission gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 15 and older; $5 ages 11-14; free ages 10 and younger.
BAND: Burning Ridge performs from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Fly-in Cafe, Kyle Lane. Dinner prepared by Chef Patrick Becker is available, as are authentic World War II and aviation memorabilia.
