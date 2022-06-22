HONORED: Jacob Eastman and Joshua Eastman were among several honored during the May 29 morning worship service at New Baptist Church. Jacob graduated from Palmer Theological Seminary. Joshua graduated from Princeton University. May these young men find great success in the future with the leadership of the Lord.
LUNCHEON: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts its Fourth Friday Luncheon at noon June 24 at Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio. Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, speaks.
STUDENTS: Four from Church in the Valley at Milton graduated from Cabell Midland High School. They are Isaac Pierson, Isaiah Pierson, Ella Curtis and Baylee Freeman. Congratulations on this achievement, and may you enjoy success in your upcoming endeavors.
MUSICAL: Another round of performances of the musical “Disney Descendants” featuring “Seussical Kids” pre-show, hosted by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theatre, continues Thursday through Sunday, June 23-26, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the pre-show at 7:30 p.m. and the main show at 8:30 p.m. Other performances are offered June 30 and July 1-3. Tickets, available at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org, are $15 and $12 seniors and children. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
ANNIVERSARY: When I asked myself what is special about Wednesday, June 22, it occurred that one of the top things is Bill and Marsha Keyser’s 50-plus wedding anniversary. The longtime Salt Rock couple and Hebron Baptist Church members have been such blessings and friends of my family since the mid-1970s when we began attending Roach Baptist Church together. I’ve been told Bill looks at the daily Community News column every morning and says hello to me and that he loves me. This morning, good buddies and wonderful friends, I’m sending those special words to you two, along with best wishes for this event and many more to come. Although the road may have had bumps along the way, this blessed couple and parents of two children and several grandchildren remained faithful and trusted the Lord to pave the way and smooth the edges. We are so blessed!
REMEMBERING: On June 22, 2011, at age 70, William “Bill” Gillespie passed away, so on this day, the longtime but retired Herald-Dispatch employee is being remembered. He was an uncle by marriage but one of my favorites and often gave me rides home after work at The Herald-Dispatch, where he also worked. Even after my Aunt Deloris passed away and he remarried, we kept in touch as I always considered him a part of the family because he had done so much for me and my two sisters.
CRAFT: An adult craft celebrating the Fourth of July begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Cabell County Public Library. Materials are provided.
GRAD: Thumbs up to Walter Christopher Evan Jarvis, son of Chris and Amy Jarvis, all from Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Evan graduated from Cabell Midland High School and Cabell County Career Technology Center. He plans to major in CNC machine at Robert C. Byrd Institute.
RECEPTION: A retirement reception for Carol Allen, executive director at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland, is available from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the museum. Her official retirement date is Friday, July 1. Best wishes for a happy, relaxing and restful retirement.
PRESENTATION: As a presentation in his first-grade class at Covenant School with Mindy Stanley (a teacher 44 years), Graham Patton put on quite a show. Graham, son of Brian and Sunny Patton, did a wonderful performance of Mr. Cartoon, portrayed by Jules Huffman from 1969-95 on WSAZ-TV. Graham wore the hat, glasses and similar clothes such as Mr. Cartoon donned. Could this be the beginning of a career for Graham — Lil Mr. Cartoon — and it’s been said that he has an interest in telling the weather as well? Good going, Graham. Hope to see more of you and your talents in the near future.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mattie E. Lusk, John D. Palmer, Jaxon Cline, Abby Sowards, Dawn Nance, Tim Cornell, Owen Denning, Tammy Reynolds, Eloise Baumgardner, Kelsey Offutt, Logan Cutlip, Tim Mitchell, Maryann Nichols, John Hayes, Bill Wheeler.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tony and Jessica Wilks celebrate No. 14, Brian and Donnetta Spence celebrate No. 26, Aaron and Betsy Brown, Adam and Molly Tufts (2013).
CHUCKLE: A young girl was once asked how many children there were in her family. She answered that there were seven children in her family. The inquirer was taken aback by such a high number of siblings in one family and suggested that seven children must cost a lot of money. The girl answered, “Oh no, we don’t buy them. We just raise them.”