96TH: Most likely Mary Kirtley is the only living student from Milton High School Class of 1942 because she was double promoted one year. Wednesday, June 23, she turns 96 years young. She and her late husband, Cledith, owned a grocery store in Milton 31 years, helping many Milton area families through rough times by offering credit when needed and oftentimes customers didn’t pay. Could this kind gesture be one reason for her long life? Here’s praying for a happy, fun-filled day.
“CINDERELLA”: Getting to Know Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is presented at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
ATTENDED: Five League of Women Voters of Huntington Area members attended the West Virginia State Convention in mid-May by remote technology, using Zoom. Participants were Betty Barrett, Nyoka Chapman, Phoebe Patton Randolph, Martha Woodward and Marcia Daoust.
MOVIE: A drive-in movie begins at dusk Friday, June 25, in parking lot of Milton Baptist Church gym. Cars may enter the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. Snacks are brought car side.
LIST: McKenzie Moran, of Barboursville, earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for spring semester. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed.
SALES: Two-in-one … Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a rummage and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the clubhouse. A bagged lunch with two hot dogs, chips and dessert, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., costs $5. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Proceeds benefit club’s charitable activities, including annual $1,000 scholarship awards to selected Spring Valley senior students.
GRAD: Lucas Cooper, of Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated magna cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance economics. Cooper was also named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To qualify for the recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
CONCERT: Pullman Square Summer Concert Series featuring Carter Miller and Short & Company is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
MEMORIES: James William Journell, middle brother of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is being remembered as he was born June 25, 1951, but passed away from cancer in March 2013. The helicopter med with U.S. Army during Vietnam War retired after 23 years of service and also worked many years at Veterans Administration Medical Center before his second retirement. Prayers and thoughts are with those remembering this veteran.
PERFORMANCE: “Putting It Together,” Stephen Sondheim revue with a limited outdoor venue, continues Thursday through Sunday, June 24-27, at the new Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at Charleston’s Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Tickets are $20 with general seating. Mask wearing and space seating are observed. Contact 304-561-3570 or www.theclaycenter.org.
NAMED: Timothy Stollings, of Prichard, was named to dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Findlay. To be eligible for this achievement, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5.
MUSIC: Laurie Mae Hoover performs during French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Gallipolis, Ohio, facility. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
17TH: Jackson Stewart, son of Shelley and Tim Stewart, of Barboursville, and grandson of David Glick, turns 17 years old Friday, June 25, nearly one and a half months after his brother, Brody, turned 13. May Jackson’s day be as grand as his brother’s was.
MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater conclude “The Addams Family the Musical” and “101 Dalmatian Kids Pre-Show” Friday through Sunday, June 25-27, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., followed by preshow at 7:30 p.m. and main show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets, available at gate or via the event page, are $15; $12 seniors and children; $100 for group of 10. Contact 304-696-5954 or Lauren Patrick, GHPRD superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dorothy Bradley, Tony Cox, Joey Adams, Josh Roy, Lois Wallace, Brian Andrews, Courtney Cremeans, Reed Houston, Carly Miller, Claire Miller, Joan Lovejoy, Kurt Fleckenstein, Dee Harbour, Andy Finley, Heather Whitman, Jerry Chandler still in the 30s at 37, Sherry Bundy Wooten nears the “double nickels” at 54, Katie Ghiz, Jeff Madden, Mark Willett, Cara Romanowski, Patty Bevins, Jennifer Wood, Ginger Sergent.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Lorrie Zappitelli, Shane and Meredith Hufford, Seth and Ashley Summers.
CHUCKLE: The day after a major storm, the supermarket’s shelves were bare — especially in the bread aisle, where there was nary a crumb. “Do you think you’ll have any bread tomorrow?” Mary asked a woman working there. “No,” she confided. “I’m trying to stay away from carbs.”