Community News
SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, June 26, at the club building. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $5. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Proceeds go toward the club’s charitable activities.
GRADS: Six individuals from Huntington’s First United Methodist Church recently graduated from universities. Zoe Harold and Alyse Lewis graduated from Marshall University. Megan Archambault received her diploma from University of Kentucky. Diana Neacsu was awarded her paperwork from Notre Dame. Ashley Duncan completed her 12th year at Clemson University, while Allie Sears completed at Concord University.
GUNS: Cabell County Fraternal Order of Police sponsors a gun show from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Milton Fire Department. Call 304-654-9680 or 304-972-1885.
MEMORIES: Sometimes with dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, individuals forget the past and those playing a part in it — but that’s not the case with my mother. She remembers some of her family who have gone on but not sure where they are, such as her oldest sister, Vivian Rose Mills, who passed away June 24, 1997, at age 69. “Aunt” Vivian retired from Huntington Manufacturing Co. and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She was a great mother, grandmother, wife and cook often in the thoughts of those loving her.
91st: I received the sweetest note from Betty Lewis Leadman, which offered encouragement and brought a smile to my face. She talked about how she likes this column and more. This sweet lady crosses the 90-mark to 91 in age Friday, June 26. May it be as grand as she is with many to follow.
COMPASSIONATE: 14 individuals and 28 compassionate hands came together in the June 4 90-degree heat to make a difference in the Compassionate Friends Garden near the lake at Barboursville Park. Several Pea Ridge Woman’s Club members cleaned, landscaped and mulched the garden as part of its annual conservation projects. Assisting with the project included Harriet Starr, organizer, her husband, daughter, two grandsons and two friends, Bettina Freeman, Stephanie Carter, Irene Lewis, Paula Peatross, Kathy Weekly and Andre Price, Barboursville Parks and Recreation coordinator. Kathy Miller and Kathy Spence from Compassionate Friends provided cold drinks and snacks.
BIG DAY: Wednesday, June 24, could be the biggest day in the life of Dr. Scott Gibbs as it is both his birthday and wedding anniversary with his lovely wife, Mary, nurse practitioner. They are the parents of two daughters and one son. May Dr. Gibbs receive doubled portions of the day’s blessings and days ahead.
GREETINGS: Joe Frazier of Kenova is what one may call “a jack of all trades” and master of most. A retired millwright and fellow law enforcement officer, he also repaired lawn mowers and has mowed lawns/yards for others in the area. Recently, due to illness, this fine father, grandfather and friend was forced to slow down in the workload but not from smiling, brightening and encouraging those around him. As he celebrates another birthday Friday, June 26, may his health improve, love and happiness continue and pain decrease.
REMEMBERING: Memories of James William Journell are deep within the hearts of many, especially his sister, Carolyn Byrd Williamson, as he was born June 25, 1951, and passed away March 24, 2013. He was a helicopter medic during Vietnam War and retired from U.S. Army after 23 years. Before he began his fight with lung cancer, this hero to many retired as a male nurse in the operating room at Veterans Hospital in June 2011. May his memory continue in the minds and hearts of those knowing and loving him.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Aaron Holley, Elaine Manilla, Paddy Sue Gay, Vince Carter, Bill Cutlip, Alyssa Hazler, KrisAnna Parsons, Lori Patterson, Kim Neely, Britany Smith, Rachel Ramsey, Abigail Lewis, Allison Jackson, Bill Kinder, Sherry Bundy Wooten, employee in Wayne County Assessor’s Office, turns 53, Kenna Spurlock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Mary Taylor, Joey and Kista Black, Tom and Shelia Tomblin (1974), Paul and Kara Rose, Justin and Whitney Williams, Ron and JoAnne Cyrus, Ben and Mildred Maynard, Janet and Micheal Johnson, Kelly Bragg and Gary Richardson.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carrie Cox, Dana Dunfee hits the mid-40 mark at 45, Meredith O’Malley, Art Chapman, Pete Ramella, Michael Mayes Jr., Skylar Hallam, Clare Loftus, Lacie Casto, Grace Ghiz, Matt Stead.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Earl and Teresa Trawick, Chris and Dawn Ball (2005), Joe and Valerie McMillion, Jack and Claren Perkins, Johnnie and Betty Jones.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Wyatt Smith, Jackson Lawson begins the third teen year at 15, Anna Gosalin, Hunter Adkins is the double 2 at 22, Sara Mosley, Dolores Foster, Jeff Welch, Cathy Treacy, Mary Ann Walsh, J.R. Figler, George Beckett, Greg Cleveland, Patty Mast, Ed Davis, Stephanie Mills, Rose Ann Prince, Sierra Rose, Nicholas Pletka, Tom Fulks, Maya Tsehaye,
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Sabrina Moore, Pat and Heather Holland, Rick and Penny Byrd celebrate their 47th, Rocky and Ann Harris hit the milestone of 5 years of marriage, Jeanette Rowsey and Chuck Minsker, Sue and John Workman.
CHUCKLE: A guy was driving his new Corvette way too fast on the highway. Suddenly, he heard the siren and saw the police car with its lights on behind him. Hesitantly, he pulled over and waited for the officer, his sunglasses still on, and his cigarette still lit, arrogant smile on his face. “Sir, you are aware that you were driving 30 mph over the speed limit, aren’t you?” the officer said as he handed the man his violation ticket. “What am I supposed to do with this?” grumbled the motorist arrogantly. “Keep it,” said the officer, “When you get four of them, you get a bicycle.”