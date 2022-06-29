HIGH FIVE: Ginny Blake receives a “high five” for reaching the milestone of graduating from WVU Law School. She was honored during the May 29 worship service at New Baptist Church.
BIRTHDAY TOAST: Turning the last year of the 70s calls for a birthday toast, and here’s to you, Rosetta Blake, of Barboursville. The wife to Raymond Blake turns 79 years young Wednesday, June 29, and is always thankful for another year of life despite the pain and poor health. May this day of another 365-day journey be gift-wrapped with abundant happiness, love, fond memories, more healthy days, God’s continued comforting and loving hand, family and friends.
DEGREED: Joseph Wagoner graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio during the spring ceremony with an undergraduate degree. The Barboursville resident majored in athletic training.
GRADS: Three Huntington residents were among more than 260 seniors graduating and receiving degrees during the 185th commencement in early May at Marietta College. They are Joshua Pennington, Bachelor of Arts in sports management; and Carsey Wilder and Cleveland Wilder, who both earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing.
ATTENDED: Six youth from Huntington’s St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church attended Camp Luther this month. Participants, along with the Rev. Kevin Mackey, pastor, and Norma Gensler, were Katie Dowis, Madelyn Fizer, Alex Mackey, Cameron May, Kaylen Simpson and Kevin Vickers.
100TH: A 100th celebration is about to happen — Pauline Gue, longtime servant of the Lord and still able to care for herself, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, July 2. This kind Christian lady and longtime friend of Lillian Estep, of Barboursville, was saved and baptized at age 15. Elder Orville Gue, her deceased husband, was founder of Eastern Gates Church in Pea Ridge, where she is a member and attended until her health deteriorated. Cards, calls and visits are welcomed during this great celebration. Happy birthday, young lady — you are blessed and a blessing!
THREE: Richard and Louetta Jimison of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church have been busy in the past couple months attending graduation as they have had three grandchildren to reach this milestone. Taylor Jimison Watts graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University with an associate degree in nursing. She is daughter of Todd and Tracy Jimison. Jackson Jenkins, son of Amy and Gary Jenkins, graduated from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, with a degree in graphic design. Dewey Calhoun Brown, son of Mary Calhoun and Cam Brown, graduated from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with a degree in management. He is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma (top business majors in the world) and is pursuing a financial adviser career with Morgan Stanley.
NURSE: A Master of Science Nursing-family nurse practitioner degree was recently awarded to Mackenzie Caldwell Kelly. She was one of five college/career graduates, along with three high schoolers, recently recognized at Kenova United Methodist Church for her hard work and dedication in achieving this milestone.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joseph V. Horn, Tina Cornwell, Drew Osenbach, Charlann McKenna, Elna Dean, Dona Bunn, Kathy Bartram, Maritza Perez, Tammy Blowfield with C.J. Hughes Construction is 57, Patty Roof, Jaiyme Peterman, Becky Myers, Mark Shaver, Dan Curry, Claire McCoy.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Yvonne and Mark Wilson, Rick and Penny Byrd celebrate No. 49, Rabbi David and Tori Wucher (40th in 2015), Larry and Linda Clark, Jackson and Chelsey Lilly.
CHUCKLE: A woman trained her parrot to give instructions to the tradesmen that called at her house. One day the coalman came to make a delivery. “Ten sacks, please,” said the parrot. “You’re a clever bird being able to talk,” said the coalman as he finished the delivery. “Yes,” replied the parrot. “And I can count, too. Bring the other sack.”